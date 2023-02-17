Ei awarded "Education Company of the Year" at VCCircle Awards 2023

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ei (Educational Initiatives) – a global leader in K12 pedagogical research and tech-driven educational solutions has been awarded the Education Company of the Year at VCCircle Awards 2023.

With over 15.5 million users and a presence in 19 countries, Ei has brought impactful change in the K12 learning ecosystem by leveraging deep pedagogical research to offer concept based assessments through its flagship product Ei ASSET and PAL (Personalised and Adaptive Learning) solutions through its award-winning product, Ei Mindspark.

Ei was honoured with the Education Company of the Year award at the VCCircle Awards 2023

The VCCircle Awards – India's most coveted and pre-eminent honours for disruptive and fast-growth businesses, celebrated Ei's contributions to the global K12 education ecosystem especially calling out its achievement of delivering learning outcomes at scale without compromising on profitable growth.

"The VCCircle Awards is a testament to our endeavour to bring the surgical precision of the medical industry to global learning systems", said Sridhar Rajagopalan, Co-founder and Chief Learning Officer, Educational Initiatives. "To create a world where children learn with understanding, we need to design learning content and assessments that stem from deep pedagogical research and leverage cutting-edge technology. With over 5 billion student data points, our assessment offerings not only evaluate learning in students but also ensure they learn from the assessments. In this way, we have successfully been able to bring a paradigm shift in the way students learn", he added.

Pranav Kothari, CEO, Educational Initiatives said, "The VCCircle award is a celebration of excellence and recognises our efforts to achieve high growth, remain profitable and enhance learning outcomes. The K-12 education space is replete with companies that use loud animations to drive learning in students. At Ei, we have consciously stayed away from these distractions and have instead invested in pedagogical research and learning content that improves learning outcomes. In FY 23 alone we have partnered more than 1,600 schools and positively impacted the lives of over 6,50,000 students."

About Ei

Ei is a leading B2B Edtech that leverages deep pedagogical research and cutting-edge technology to help schools and teachers deliver personalized adaptive learning and concept-based assessments, at scale. Its flagship products Ei Asset and Ei Mindspark are available in 11 Indian languages and used by students in 19 countries. Ei's mission is to create a world where children everywhere learn with understanding.

Our vast bank of over five billion data points collected over two decades of conducting diagnostic assessments helps us identify learning gaps and misconceptions with surgical precision. The data generated through this process further enriches our assessments-driven approach to learning and helps us create questions that stem from extensive learning insights and deep pedagogical research. This fuels our dream of bringing the personalisation and scientific methodology of the medicine industry to the education sector, which can be referred to as The Science of Learning.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004278/Education_Company_of_the_Year.jpg

