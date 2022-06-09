ElectricPe Welcomes Rohit Agarwal as CTO

To enhance the product-tech-strategy and scale the network

BANGALORE, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectricPe, India's most trusted EV charging platform, today announced the appointment of Rohit Agarwal as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As the company rapidly scales the public charging infrastructure network on its platform to 100,000 points by the end of this year, Rohit will lead the product tech strategy and development and lead the team to provide seamless full stack solutions across all EV stakeholders & help bring mass adoption to clean mobility in India.

On welcoming Rohit to the team, Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO ElectricPe, said, "We are delighted to have Rohit on board as we continue to build the largest consumer focussed EV public charging and demand generation App in India. Rohit's deep technology expertise will bring in the right thought-leadership to enable us to create the best-in-class user experience for our customers. In addition to helping accelerate the adoption of the latest technologies, Rohit will play a critical role in strengthening our development verticals and growing our offerings."

ElectricPe's vision is to offer EV users a one-stop platform to access and use all EV public charging points across India by making the experience simple and easy to use. Rohit will help expand the development team and be responsible for scaling the network by focusing on industry-required safety & security standards for EV charging, technology development, customer experience, added service offerings, and seamless accessibility.

In light of the announcement, Rohit Agarwal, CTO, ElectricPe, said, "I'm thrilled to be working with Avinash and Raghav and solve the technology needs the EV ecosystem requires. The company has successfully aggregated 2,500 public charging points in less than three months & has raced to become the market leader in Bengaluru. As an industry in the making, I look forward to integrating new innovations and product features to raise the bar and make ElectricPe India's largest and most trusted e-mobility platform that will transform the way people choose to commute."

Rohit joins the ElectricPe team with 11 years of prior experience in technology and product development. Having worked with early-stage startups, his expertise lies in deep tech, machine learning, and software building. He is also a hands-on programmer and enjoys building solid teams.

Before joining ElectricPe, he worked at Udaan in the Ads team and focussed on introducing Ad properties in the pharma category. Rohit, a computer science engineer, is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and has worked with marquee companies like Yahoo & Limeroad. He even founded a startup in the enterprise domain named Ikarus, where he helped clients like Ingram Micro, KPMG, and Volkswagen automate their business processes.

ElectricPe is building India's most trusted charging platform for electric vehicles. Co-founded by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila in May 2021, the company makes access to charging points simple, seamless, and efficient. The company's next-gen technology helps users discover charging points and identifies the best pricing while facilitating charging in any station across the country. It does this by leveraging a nationwide network of EV charging points and independent charge point operators. For more information, please visit: https://www.electricpe.com .

