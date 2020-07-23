Elegant MicroWeb (Smarten Self-Serve Data Preparation) is Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner 2020 'Market Guide for Data Preparation Tools', published July, 2020

AHMEDABAD, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegant MicroWeb is pleased to announce that its Smarten Augmented Analytics solution is once again included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Data Preparation Tools, published July 9, 2020 (ID G00719343).

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, "We are proud to be recognized and included in Gartner Market Guide for Data Preparation Tools, published July 9, 2020, and we feel that this recognition validates our team effort to continuously improve and upgrade our Self-Serve Data Preparation solution to provide cutting-edge technology in an intuitive interface designed for business users to support the Citizen Data Scientist initiatives taking place in businesses around the world."

The Smarten Self-Serve Data Preparation (SSDP) Tool is an easy-to-use tool that allows users to quickly gather and prepare data for analytics without the assistance of IT staff or data scientists and without SQL, ETL or programming skills. The Smarten SSDP solution enables users to transform, shape, reduce, combine, explore, clean, sample and aggregate data. Smarten offers numerous benefits to an organization, and provides a solid foundation for fact-based business analysis and confident day-to-day and strategic decisions.

"As our Self-Serve Data Prep roadmap evolves, we continue to bring a user and data democratization focus to our solutions and services," says Patel. "These tools enable and improve data literacy and digital transformation and allow business users with average skills to prepare, extract and analyze data from disparate systems and data repositories, so that the organization can avoid restrictive data silos and work with complete, accurate information to make decisions."

Smarten SSDP is a crucial part of the Smarten augmented analytics suite that includes Smart Data Visualization, Assisted Predictive Modeling, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Search Analytics, with machine learning and many other sophisticated features.

Read more in the Gartner report: 2020 Market Guide for Data Preparation Tools, published 2020, July, (Gartner Subscription Required)

Source : Gartner, Market Guide for Data Preparation Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, 9 July 2020

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization, and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smarten

The Smarten approach to business intelligence and business analytics focuses on the business user and provides Advanced Data Discovery so users can perform early prototyping and test hypotheses without the skills of a data scientist. Smarten Augmented Analytics tools include Assisted Predictive Modeling, Smart Data Visualization, Self-Serve Data Preparation and Clickless Analytics with Natural Language Processing (NLP) for search analytics. All of these tools are designed for business users with average skills and require no special skills or knowledge of statistical analysis or support from IT or data scientists. Businesses can advance Citizen Data Scientist initiatives with in-person and online workshops and self-paced eLearning courses designed to introduce users and businesses to the concept, illustrate the benefits and provide introductory training on analytical concepts and the Citizen Data Scientist role.

