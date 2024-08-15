Elmo Motion Control Rolls Out Innovations and Seeks the Expansion of its Distributor Network in India at Automation Expo 2024

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, will present its latest innovations at Automation Expo in Hall 1, Booth #H34-35-36. The Automation Expo takes place from August 21 to 24, 2024, at BEC, Goregaon, Mumbai, India. This annual show continues to grow as it is the epicenter of innovation, connecting industry pioneers and technology enthusiasts to shape the future of automation.

Platinum Bassoon Servo Drive by Elmo Motion Control

Elmo's VP of Sales & Marketing, Rami Chanan, disclosed, "We look forward to joining Automation Expo this year. We want to increase our value-added distributor network in India, and this show is a prime meeting location. The show attracts great partnering candidates and customers, and at our booth, visitors can examine our latest solutions firsthand and observe them in action. Our team of Elmo experts will be on hand to welcome visitors and demo our offerings."

The Elmo showcase includes the Platinum Line of servo drives, which include Full Certified Functional Safety capabilities in small yet powerful packages. Also on display is the newly announced Platinum Bassoon, this line's first AC power drive. The Platinum Bassoon supports up to 10 Amps at 230 Volts and has up to 3.25 KW of continuous power.

Elmo will feature an operating customer XYZT stage dynamic demo with four-axis movement controlled by a single multi-axis servo drive – the Platinum Quartet. In addition, visitors can be the first in India to see the future of motion control - the next-generation motion controller with artificial intelligence readiness and a new line of multi-axis servo drives.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting at the show, register here: https://www.lp.elmomc.com/events/automation-expo-2024/

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

