emagine to acquire Waada The Movement, strengthening advisory and execution capabilities for customers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and DELFT, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- emagine announces today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Waada The Movement, a Netherlands-based consultancy specialising in business transformation, data and software development. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary employee information procedures and applicable regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2004, Waada employs more than 400 professionals and partners with enterprise organisations to deliver large-scale, high-impact digital transformation initiatives, including AI adoption, data and software engineering. The company's consulting model combines strategic advisory with deep technical execution, which will reinforce emagine's position as a trusted and full-service consulting partner with extensive digital enablement expertise and end-to-end delivery capabilities.

The agreement supports emagine's growth strategy by strengthening its ability to deliver complex transformation and engineering programmes. Waada is expected to contribute approximately €40 million in annual revenue, adding further scale to emagine's global business. At present, emagine serves more than 500 enterprise clients globally, with approximately 5,000 consultants on active assignments across 13 countries and a professional network of over 500,000 specialists worldwide.

Waada operates through two distinct brands: Prowareness, supporting the largest Dutch organisations in their transformations and change initiatives, through its expertise in Agile, Lean, and AI; and DevOn, which delivers high-end digital engineering and software development through a distributed delivery model. With operations in the UK, Netherlands and a substantial offshore hub in Bengaluru, India, the addition of DevOn will complement emagine's existing nearshore strengths in Poland, Portugal and Romania.

"This partnership will mark a defining step in emagine's growth journey," says Anders Gratte, CEO of emagine. "Waada brings the kind of high-end advisory and specialised engineering capability our customers are looking for as they take on more complex transformation programmes and navigate the shift to AI. By expanding our footprint and strengthening our bestshoring delivery model, we can support clients earlier in the lifecycle, remain close partners through execution, and deliver at scale as demand continues to grow."

"We see strong strategic and cultural alignment with emagine," say Derk Zegers, Managing Director of Prowareness, and Rahul Sah, CEO of DevOn International. "Our shared focus on quality, trusted, long-term partnerships, and professional excellence creates a strong foundation for our shared future. This agreement opens new opportunities for both our clients and colleagues, while allowing us to preserve the strength and success that have driven Waada's growth for over two decades."

"In the last 15 years I have focused on growing Waada to the company that it is today. I am really proud of our journey and am convinced it is time for Waada to take the next step with the help of emagine," says Vikram Kapoor, CEO of Waada. "I am confident that by combining our strengths, emagine and Waada can offer an even stronger bestshoring experience and better outcomes for clients and employees, bringing greater value to an international market."

Further details will be shared following completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory and employee information requirements.

