BENGALURU, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, an end-to-end GCC enabler simplifying the expansion of global companies into India, has announced a strategic partnership with Evaaya, a transformation consulting firm specialising in the design and scaling of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Global Talent Hubs. Part of the Embassy Group, Embark brings 30+ years of real estate heritage alongside deep practitioner expertise in infrastructure, talent, and consulting.

Embark and Evaaya enter a strategic partnership to deliver next-gen Global Capability Centres for Global Enterprises in India

Together, the two firms will support global enterprises in building high-performance GCCs in India, combining Embark's strengths across real estate, talent, workspace, process operations and enterprise-managed services with Evaaya's practitioner-led transformation approach from design to run. This integrated model brings together end-to-end GCC lifecycle expertise with deep retail and technology capabilities, enabling organisations to build centres that are not only efficient and scalable, but fully aligned with business strategy and global operations.

A key focus of the partnership is building the 'soul' of the GCC, ensuring strong cultural integration between the hub and headquarters from the outset. By combining Embark's talent, workspace, process operations and enterprise capabilities with Evaaya's practitioner-led, retail-driven transformation models, the partnership enables organisations to build centres that function as true extensions of their global operations — aligned in culture, decision-making, and ownership. The partnership also gives clients the flexibility to customise their organisation builds — whether scaling a function, designing a hybrid operating model, or standing up an entirely new capability.

"Many GCCs underperform not due to gaps in talent, cost, or infrastructure, but because they remain disconnected from the enterprise's core operating rhythm and business context. At Evaaya, we focus on closing that gap by bringing domain-specific expertise across technology and business operations, and aligning leadership, culture, and operating models so the GCC and HQ function as a single, integrated system. This foundation enables GCCs to evolve from execution engines into true drivers of innovation and enterprise value. Our partnership with Embark enables us to deliver this at scale, combining transformation-led strategy, domain-led execution, and world-class infrastructure to accelerate innovation and business outcomes," said Vaidyanathan Seshan, Founder of Evaaya.

Aravind Maiya, CEO and Co-Founder, Embark, said "Embark is accelerating the next phase of India's GCC evolution by enabling global organisations to build, scale, and seamlessly transition high-performing capability centres. We simplify expansion for global companies in India and partner with them to establish and integrate world-class GCCs through our Assisted Build or Build-Operate-Transfer models—anchored in Talent, Workspace, Business Operations and Managed Services. Our partnership with Evaaya further strengthens our ability to deliver agile ecosystems that provide both scale and long-term strategic continuity,"

Whether an organisation is setting up its first GCC, scaling an existing centre from 10 to 5000+ seats or transforming operations already underway, the Embark-Evaaya partnership is built to support every stage of that journey. The services provided span the full GCC lifecycle which include - strategy, location, talent planning, operating model design, leadership enablement, real estate and infrastructure execution, business process including technology and operations. In addition to these, ongoing cultural integration is also delivered as a service, delivered through flexible engagement models, that are tailored to every client's needs.

As global enterprises evolve their operating models in response to digital acceleration and talent needs, GCCs are becoming central to business strategy. No longer seen as cost centres, they are now expected to drive innovation, agility, and leadership development across organisations.

About Embark:

Established in 2025, Embark is a premier, fully integrated platform dedicated to accelerating the establishment and expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. Embark simplifies the expansion of global companies in India by serving as a single-source execution partner, providing global organisations with a seamless, end-to-end solution to design, execute, and evolve their India hubs with speed and strategic certainty. By integrating practitioner-led expertise with the institutional-grade workplace and infrastructure backing of the Embassy Group - a pioneer in Indian real estate with over three decades of experience – Embark's comprehensive service suite from Blueprint to Breakthrough encompasses strategy, operations, talent and workplace solutions, under a single accountable model. Through this synergistic approach, Embark empowers global companies to thrive and scale in India's vibrant ecosystem while maintaining focus on their core innovation mission.

For more details visit https://embarkgrp.com/.

About Evaaya:

Evaaya is a premium strategic consulting firm that serves as an enterprise's office of transformation for building and scaling Global Talent Hubs and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Led by practitioners who have built, scaled, and led GCCs within global enterprises, Evaaya combines strategic rigor with real-world execution to help organisations unlock speed, innovation, and long-term enterprise value.

At the core of Evaaya's approach is enabling GCCs to move beyond execution into engines of innovation and capability creation. By bringing domain-specific expertise across technology and business operations, and aligning leadership, culture, and operating models, Evaaya helps organisations build globally integrated hubs that function as a true extension of the enterprise. These hubs are designed to operate with shared ownership, seamless collaboration, and strong connection to business context, driving both operational excellence and innovation at scale.

Evaaya partners with enterprises globally to build GCCs that are not only efficient, but become enduring centers of innovation, decision-making, and leadership, fully aligned to enterprise strategy, and built to scale with the business. To learn more, visit https://evaaya.com/.

Contact: Nimmi Sebastian, [email protected]

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