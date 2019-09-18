Embark on a Culinary Extravaganza With Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla is at it again. The destination mall has come up with a superlative way to keep the festivities rolling and food and beverage flowing. The fantabulous Food Fest, which will serve up a veritable smorgasbord of scintillating musical events, activities and offers alongside a high-octane foodacious carnival, is scheduled to satiate the palate - and the senses - from September 13th onwards, until the end of the month.

Food Fest offers another multifaceted dimension to the mall experience, besides the incredible shopping experience, with its bouquet of premium and luxury brands in fashion, beauty, skincare, home, décor and more. There are fun additions of evergreen entertainment options for adults and children - like plush movie experiences, rad gaming zones and sports hubs, spiffy salons and soothing spas.

Treat for the taste buds

Food Fest offers fantastic pocket-friendly opportunities to treat your loved ones and yourself to elaborate meals at reasonable prices. The most titillating bit of news is its price: starting at Rs. 399 for a three-course extravaganza,

Most popular restaurants and bars are part of this carnival. So whether one wants to indulge in flavorful Indian cuisine at Punjab Grill, savoury fare at Café Delhi Heights or experience the succulent touch of oriental dishes at the recently launched Shizusan, one can name it and one has it. The list is endless. Visitors can book their meal package on Dineout.

The Zest of Oktoberfest

As if that wasn't enough, the mall has created an additional weekend fiesta focused specifically on Oktoberfest (Sept 27th - 29th), at their massive European-themed, al fresco-styled activity space, Dublin Square.

A wooden hut designed with German influences adds a touch of authenticity to the revelry, beer stalls and food kiosks amp up the spirit of joie de vivre, and fun-tastic drinking games infuse even more jocularity into the party.

Complementing this carnival atmosphere are live performances by renowned artistes and bands. Tickets for these euphoric experiences can be easily booked through BookMyShow's app or website.

Food + Fun = So 'Fwine'

But wait, the jazz doesn't stop there. People can enjoy live performances and shake a leg while dining at their favourite restaurants too. They can bring their families for a pleasurable evening of quizzes and trivia night.

There are fun activities planned at the favourite eateries throughout the month.

In a box:

Date Event Venue

18th September Pub Quiz The Irish house 20th September Trivia Night Coffee Culture 25th September Trivia Night Shizusan 27th September Pub Quiz Bar Bar

So whether one is a bona fide gourmand or a reveler at heart, make a beeline for Phoenix Marketcity Kurla this month and carouse in these feasts for the senses as the carnival awaits.

For registration, visit- http://bit.ly/MarketcityFoodFest

About Phoenix Marketcity:

Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination mall for shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience.

Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Westside, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events are regularly hosted. It is accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.

The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra-Kurla Complex. It's a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well - connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro.

Please visit: http://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996750/Food_Fest_Phoenix_Kurla.jpg

SOURCE Phoenix Marketcity