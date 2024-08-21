Embracing "Smart Digital Technology Creates a New Future for High-Quality Development of Digitial Development", Guiyang Sees the Rise of Intelligent Manufacturing

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com

Guizhou Tyre displayed at the 5th China International Import Expo.

As the digital economy continues to thrive, Guiyang is embracing the concept of "Smart Digital Technology Shapes Thriving Digital Economy", actively charting new paths in intelligent manufacturing. The city is committed to becoming a leading hub for the high-quality development of the regional economy. In this process, Guiyang not only focuses on the innovative application of technologies, but also emphasizes the deep integration of technologies with the real economy in order to drive industrial transformation and upgrading and optimize the economic structure.

A visit to the production workshop of Guizhou Tyre Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Guizhou Tyre") reveals a vivid scene of modern intelligent manufacturing. With just a simple tap on a mobile device, staff can start the AGV trolley for automatic carriage, significantly improving production efficiency and precision. Yet underlying all of this is Guizhou's "industrial brain". Supported by the Guizhou Industrial Cloud Platform, Guizhou Tyre has implemented intelligent management across all production stages, including production planning, material flow, and quality control, so that the production information of all tires can be precisely traceable, truly embodying the philosophy of "data-driven manufacturing."

Faced with intense market competition, Guizhou Tyre deeply recognizes that continual innovation is key to maintaining a competitive edge. Relying on the Guizhou Industrial Cloud Platform, the company has made substantial investments in the research and development of big data analysis system, which is designed to aggregate customer demand, market insights, and historical test data to carry out model-based design, leading to the successful development of multiple tire products aligned with the demands of the market. This not only bolsters the company's market competitiveness, but also lays a solid foundation for the transformation and upgrading of its intelligent manufacturing sector.

Guiyang's pursuit of intelligent manufacturing extends beyond individual enterprises, forming an ecosystem that covers the whole industry. Through collaborative efforts between the government and businesses, the Guiyang Industrial Cloud Platform has been established, offering services integrating cloud computing, big data analysis, and the Internet of Things (IoT), to help them quickly obtain market information, realize optimal allocation of resources, and accelerate product innovation.

Through intelligent transformation, Guizhou Yaguang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. achieved an increase of 58% in production capacity and an increase of 33% in quality product rate, significantly boosting its economic performance. Companies such as AVIC Liyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd. and Guizhou Zhongde HICCOM Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd. have also used the Guizhou Industrial Cloud Platform to achieve integrated and intelligent management across procurement, production, and sales, to inject strong impetus into their international expansion. These success stories are gradually setting a benchmark for the transformation and upgrading of the real economy, not only in Guizhou but across the entire country.

The Industrial Cloud Platform is an important tool for promoting the deep integration of digital and real economies in Guiyang. To date, hundreds of companies have connected to the platform. Utilizing the platform's intelligent solutions, they have improved production efficiency, expanded marketing channels, and enhanced their competitiveness.

As the concept of "Smart Digital Technology Shapes Thriving Digital Economy" gains widespread acceptance, a new era of a more prosperous and intelligent digital economy is approaching. A more complete Industrial IoT platform has been built up, enabling more industrial software, industrial APPs and manufacturing facilities to merge into Guiyang and realize efficient resource allocation and sharing. Meanwhile, Guiyang will actively introduce and foster a number of leading enterprises and innovation-based enterprises in the intelligent manufacturing sector, thus forming industrial clusters and injecting robust momentum into the high-quality development of the digital economy.

