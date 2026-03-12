Emerald Clinical Trials Honored with 2026 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Award for Outstanding Patient Recruitment & Engagement

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Clinical Trials, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), today announced it has been named a winner of a 2026 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Award (ABEA). The company was recognized with the Best Clinical Trials Supplier Award: Outstanding Patient Recruitment & Engagement.

The ABEA award highlights Emerald's ability to navigate the complex recruitment landscapes of the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring that life-changing therapies reach patients with both speed and compassion.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to solving the most complex challenges in clinical development," said Chantal Elbayeh, Executive Director, Project Delivery at Emerald Clinical Trials. "By bridging the gap between innovative science and patient access, Emerald is not just facilitating trials—we are facilitating hope. This award reinforces our role at the forefront of strengthening the biopharmaceutical ecosystem and advancing the availability of breakthrough therapies for patients worldwide."

The ABEA serves as a benchmark for industry leaders and trend-setters who have made significant contributions to the advancement of biologics and pharmaceutical products. Emerald Clinical Trials was selected for its unparalleled commitment to patient-centric strategies and its operational excellence in the APAC region.

The formal award ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, where Emerald was recognized alongside the region's top biopharma innovators.

About Emerald Clinical Trials

Emerald Clinical Trials is a global clinical research organization with 25+ years of experience, partnering with over 160 biotech companies and 15 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical firms. Headquartered in Singapore, the company delivers end-to-end Phase I–IV and real-world trial solutions, with recognized leadership in renal research. With 800+ employees worldwide, Emerald Clinical combines global reach with local expertise to accelerate trials and advance healthcare. For more information, visit www.emeraldclinical.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657673/George_Clinical__Emerald_Clinical_Trials__logo.jpg