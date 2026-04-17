Emergys' FoundrySmart recognized as an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution, reinforcing industry focus in metal casting and mining

PUNE, India, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergys announces that its FoundrySmart solution has been recognized as SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution for foundry and metal casting industry.

SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions are built, sold and supported by SAP partners. These integrated solutions combine SAP® software with a partner's industry or line-of-business expertise, services, customizations or applications, so that customers can run at their best whether they have 100 employees or more than 10,000.

Emergys FoundrySmart - SAP Qualified Partner Packaged Solution - Production Reports in action. Driving the innovation and Intelligence in foundries.

"The recognition marks a pivot in our strategy to drive business transformation for foundries," said Krishna Prabhu, CEO, Emergys." This milestone reinforces our commitment to deliver industry-specific innovations built on platforms to enhance ROI enabling industries in navigating market demands with agility."

"This recognition validates the robustness of foundrySmart, which integrates SAP Business Suite," stated Ramaprabhu Ramani, SAP Head, Emergys. "Features like Charge Mix Optimizer, traceability, and analytics empower foundries to tackle metallurgical challenges, optimize production, and achieve precise cost and yield analysis."

The solution capabilities are below:

Operational Excellence: Charge Mix Optimizer for modeling furnace recipes to reduce costs, Pattern and Metallurgy Tracking

Planning and Scheduling: Manages complex production timelines and maintains delivery commitments

Analytics Cloud (SAC) Dashboards: Cost and Yield Analysis for real-time insights into melting efficiency, cost trends and yield performance.

FoundrySmart eliminates production hurdles, enhances visibility, and captures downtime by batch and shift to maximize efficiency with cloud ERP.

Packaged solutions create a unique customer offering with a pre-defined price, scope and rapid implementation timeline and fast time to value. To obtain this designation, Emergys met specific criteria and was qualified by the SAP Partner Solution Center organization.

As foundries increasingly demand turnkey, SAP-integrated solutions that transcend standard ERP, Emergys is achieving this with FoundrySmart. This qualification helps bolster their position as a leader in segment-focused innovation, empowering metal casting industry to achieve operational excellence.

About Us

Emergys is SAP Gold partner and a leader in digital transformation, providing expertise in ESM, ERP, AI, and industry-specific innovations. With a culture of innovation, they drive measurable outcomes for clients worldwide.

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