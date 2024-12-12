Emeritus Named to the 2025 GSV 150: The Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Skills

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus , the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, has been named to the highly-anticipated 2025 edition of the GSV 150: GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

To select the GSV 150, GSV evaluated 2,500+ global companies across five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches 3B learners and generates over $25B in annual revenue.

"The transformative impact of education on individuals, companies, and society inspires our team to continuously create innovative programs for learners," said Ashwin Damera, CEO and Co-Founder, Emeritus. "In a rapidly evolving business environment, we have reimagined education by bringing programs from the world's leading universities to learners around the globe. We're honoured to be named to the 2025 GSV 150 and to be recognized for our global impact and continued work towards harnessing the power of generative AI to shape the future of education."

Of the 2025 GSV 150, 58% are based in the US; 4% are based in Canada; 11% are India-based; 15% are Europe-based; and, notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident throughout, with the estimated EBITDA score of the 2025 cohort up 21% versus last year.

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

See the full GSV 150 list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150 .

ABOUT EMERITUS

Emeritus, is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 1 million individuals across 80+ countries. Emeritus, part of the Eruditus Group, is backed by TPG, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPP Investments, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit www.Emeritus.org .

ABOUT GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579924/5075350/GSV_Emeritus_Logo.jpg