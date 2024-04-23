Empowering Remote Villages: The Transformative Impact of Renewable Energy by The Art of Living Social Projects

BENGALURU, India, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the vast expanse of rural India, where access to electricity remains a distant dream for many, a silent revolution is taking place. It's a revolution powered by the sun, transforming lives and communities through renewable energy solutions. At the forefront of this movement is The Art of Living. Inspired by the world renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the organisation is dedicated to bringing light and hope to India's remotest villages.

The Art of Living initiatives on transforming lives and communities through renewable energy

Central to these efforts is a commitment to help the most needy. By providing clean energy access, livelihoods are improved, and economic development is spurred. Communities, once relegated to the shadows, are now stepping into the light of progress and prosperity.

Redefining Development with Solar Micro grids

In areas lacking traditional power infrastructure, The Art of Living pioneers the setup of solar micro grids, creating self-sufficient villages. These micro grids provide essential lighting and mobile phone charging, bridging connectivity gaps in underserved communities. Notably, their efficiency reduces solar power generation requirements by 90%, ensuring sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

Creating Local Entrepreneurs

The impact doesn't stop there. The Art of Living is not just distributing solar lanterns and home lighting systems; they are also building a cadre of local entrepreneurs trained in renewable energy technologies. Unemployed youth are growing into budding solar entrepreneurs; bringing light to their communities, creating economic opportunities and driving local development.

The Light a Home Initiative: Illuminating Hope

One of the most impactful initiatives of The Art of Living is the 'Light a Home Project,' launched in 2012. In states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, where access to electricity is limited or nonexistent, volunteers tirelessly distribute high-quality solar lanterns, home lighting systems, and even solar cookers, meeting not just energy needs but also offering training opportunities for livelihood enhancement.

Solar Powered Smart Schools:

Transforming learning experiences for over 17,000 students in 177 Schools, this project provides free education through innovative technologies, removing barriers to education and ensuring that no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge.

Testimonials from the Frontlines of Solar Electrification

Lighting up Jumma village

Gichik Tania, Jumma Village's Gaonbura, vividly remembers the dark nights when simple tasks became daunting. However, with the introduction of solar energy, everything changed. Now, light fills every corner of the village, making navigation safe and brightening prospects for the future.

In Dibang Valley, the Dawang family expresses gratitude to The Art of Living and their CSR partner BPCL for transforming their community's schools with solar electrification. Dawang Balli, as Tay District President, praises The Art of Living team's dedication in the face of multiple challenges. The once dimly lit classrooms now hum with the buzz of learning - students have the tools they need to shape their futures.

Formerly unemployed, Birinchi, Himabas, Nibir, and Puhor lived in Mulukgaon, an isolated island village in Assam's Dibrugarh district. In 2016, through a significant collaboration with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's MPLAD fund, The Art of Living pioneered the establishment of the country's largest solar battery charging station. This groundbreaking initiative, capable of energising 287 households, marked a pivotal moment for the village. Moreover, these four individuals were provided with training and entrusted with the responsibility of managing the system, thereby ensuring its long-term sustainability.

The Van Gujjar nomadic tribal communities of the Chandi, Dhaulkhand and Pathri forest ranges near Haridwar and the periphery of Jim Corbett National Park near Kashipur in Uttarakhand, lived without access to electricity. Between July and December 2018 , The Art of Living executed solar electrification of 500 households in the area. 1,576 solar lamps were also distributed in the reserve forest areas in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir .

A Quick Summary of The Art of Living's Solar Revolution Across India

1, 65,000+ People benefited

66,000+ Solar lamps distributed

20,000+ Rural youth trained in solar skills in border villages across India

5,000+ Youth leaders trained as renewable energy technicians

700+ Villages electrified

177 Schools solar powered

124 Solar battery charging stations and 30 Solar micro grids set up

Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Collaboration between organisations like the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), The Art of Living and government bodies exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving sustainable development forward. Through initiatives like the MOA APEDA-SSRDP TALI PROJECT BDVP 5.0 and the joint project with Bharat Petroleum Corporations Ltd. (BPCL), these entities are spearheading transformative projects aimed at electrifying remote villages and enhancing the quality of life for residents. These initiatives also ensure safety through streetlights; improve education by establishing computer centres and resource libraries in schools; and encourage local youth to become leaders and technicians in their communities. By fostering community participation, a strong foundation for economic activity in remote and inaccessible regions is laid.

In the journey towards a sustainable future, renewable energy stands for hope, illuminating pathways out of darkness and despair. Through initiatives like those spearheaded by The Art of Living, rural India is witnessing a transformative shift, where clean and sustainable energy is not just a luxury but a fundamental right. As we continue to harness the power of the sun, let us also harness the power of collective action and collaboration, ensuring that no community is left behind in the march towards progress and prosperity.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

