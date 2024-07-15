Empuls Introduces Advanced AI Capabilities in its Employee Engagement Product Suite

BANGALORE, India, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empuls, a SaaS product from Giift Inc. and a pioneer in designing a holistic employee engagement approach, has integrated advanced AI capabilities to enhance engagement, transform workplace dynamics and increase productivity.

Gallup's State of the Global Workplace, 2024 report found that 70% of the variance in team engagement can be attributed to the manager. An effective manager motivates team members and helps them find meaning and reward in their work, leading to higher productivity and enjoyment.

Building on these insights, Empuls' AI capabilities simplify daily tasks for managers, HR teams, and employees through an intuitive UI and recommendation engine to create more opportunities for meaningful connection, leading to improved productivity and engagement.

AI steps in as a transformative tool empowering HR and people managers to make a greater impact using intelligent prompts, nudges, and insights. This new chapter of innovation for Empuls begins with integrating AI across various modules, spanning recognition programs, communication channels, and employee surveys.

Key AI-Driven Enhancements:

AI-Based Smart Achievement Tracking: Empuls smart nudges prompt employees to log weekly accomplishments, allowing managers to match real-time achievements with in-the-moment recognition.





Empuls smart nudges prompt employees to log weekly accomplishments, allowing managers to match real-time achievements with in-the-moment recognition. AI-Based Inclusive Recognition: Empuls AI shares valuable information with managers to make recognition impactful by guiding them on who to recognize, for what achievements and how to deliver the recognition effectively, including gaps in recognition, ensuring appreciation efforts are inclusive.





Empuls AI shares valuable information with managers to make recognition impactful by guiding them on who to recognize, for what achievements and how to deliver the recognition effectively, including gaps in recognition, ensuring appreciation efforts are inclusive. Effortless Award Creation: Empuls AI simplifies award creation for managers by generating personalized award graphics, subject lines, and details on demand.





Empuls AI simplifies award creation for managers by generating personalized award graphics, subject lines, and details on demand. AI-Powered Safe Social Intranet: Empuls AI swiftly detects and flags inappropriate content on its social intranet, such as racism and gender discrimination, helping HR maintain a respectful digital workplace for all employees.





Empuls AI swiftly detects and flags inappropriate content on its social intranet, such as racism and gender discrimination, helping HR maintain a respectful digital workplace for all employees. AI-powered Insights: Empuls AI summarizes employee feedback from Pulse and other engagement surveys, empowering HR teams and managers to understand employee sentiment and drive positive change quickly and effectively.

For more info, visit https://www.empuls.io or book a demo at https://www.empuls.io/get-in-touch-with-the-culture-experts.

About Giift:

Giift offers end-to-end SaaS solutions for managing engagement, loyalty, incentives, rewards, and marketplaces. Our suite of SaaS solutions - LBMS, Marketplace, Xoxoday, Empuls, and Compass - helps businesses drive growth with their customers, employees, sales teams, channel partners, and merchants. Headquartered in Singapore, Giift's 500-member team spread across 15 global offices, works with over 3000 clients and 150 million users. For more details, visit www.giift.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460196/Empuls_By_Giift_Logo.jpg