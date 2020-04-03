Encore's India Operation Donates INR 50 Lakhs to Haryana Corona Relief Fund

Reiterates its commitment for safer and healthier community

GURUGRAM, India, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Credit Management (MCM), an Encore Capital Group company, is counted among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-Business Process Management (BPM) 2019, as per the GPTW survey. As a responsible corporate citizen, the company believes in cultivating a culture anchored around its people, consumers and community.

On April 1, 2020, MCM, in India, donated INR 50 lakhs to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund with a view to support the state in its effort to control the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted lives across the nation. The company has also made available hand sanitizers and face masks for the local law enforcement personnel.

"I hope that our donation to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund makes a difference in the fight against coronavirus and encourages other donors, corporate or individual, to come forward in similar socially relevant ways. Honestly, at this point in time, prevention through self-discipline is our greatest hope," states Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of MCM in India.

MCM is not new to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) domain in India. The company has been supporting education of underprivileged children for more than a decade, including a current initiative through its NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) partner, Rainbow Homes. Besides, the company periodically holds goods and dry ration donation drives for neglected sections and has institutionalized several eco-friendly practices at the workplace.

MCM employees have also always stepped up to support causes that impact the nation, be it the Kerala floods, or distress situations in Assam and Bihar. As of now, almost half of the employees voluntarily contribute to CSR initiatives through payroll donation.

About Midland Credit Management

Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans.

Encore Capital Group Inc, MCM's parent company, is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com. More information about the company's Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at https://www.midlandcreditonline.com/.

Media Contact:

Harshita Varma

[email protected]

Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR

Midland Credit Management

SOURCE Midland Credit Management (MCM)