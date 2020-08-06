Endress+Hauser Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Liquid Analyzer Market with Its Best-in-class Digital Instrumentation and Solutions

Endress+Hauser became a forerunner in the digital instrumentation and solutions market after introducing its Memosens sensors more than a decade ago. The company's technology redefines the concept of liquid analysis as it converts the measured value to a digital signal and transfers it to the transmitter without a contact connection. Digital Memosens sensors can store data related to calibration, sensor, and process analysis, allowing the sensor to predict the right maintenance time and improve the overall process. The sensor enhances customers' operating efficiency by eliminating the need for on-site calibration and optimizes process control through lab-oriented, high-quality calibration supported by the Memobase Plus software.

"Endress+Hauser is developing the next generation of the Memosens technology with additional diagnostics and functionality. Such initiatives enable it to stay ahead of the product innovation curve," said Janani Balasundar Industry Analyst. "Furthermore, Endress+Hauser offers the Liquiline platform of analyzers that are high-quality transmitters ensuring safe operations. Memosens sensors can be connected to the Liquiline transmitters, which recognize the sensor type and analyze the data stored in the sensor. This ultimately reduces the process downtime and speeds up the liquid analysis process."

Significantly, the company eliminates key challenges around maintenance through its analyzers. For example, Endress+Hauser's Liquiline System CA80PH orthophosphate analyzer decreases operating costs through a low reagent consumption and ensures high equipment availability through automatic calibration and cleaning and easy, tool-free maintenance. For quick troubleshooting, the multiparameter handheld Liquiline Mobile CML18 assists plant technicians in checking any measuring point in their plants with Memosens sensors.

"Additionally, Endress+Hauser's new-generation HeartbeatTechnology offers continuous process and device diagnostics, documented verification without process interruption, and information for predictive maintenance. It enhances the functions of devices by using process data and the data delivered by for example Memosens sensors to support process optimization and predictive maintenance strategies," noted Balasundar. "With Endress+Hauser's solutions, the industry can be Industry 4.0 ready."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

