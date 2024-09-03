Energizer Portable Power Introduces New Charging Solutions to the Indian Market

NEW DELHI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Portable Power, operated by TennRich, a licensee of Energizer Holdings, has made a dynamic entry into the Indian market, introducing a new range of innovative power solutions. This lineup includes fast charge power banks, air compressors, wireless charging pads, and car mounts, all designed with cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way Indian consumers power their devices.

Energizer Portable Power present a powerful lineup: Power Banks, versatile Car Mounts, Wireless Charging Pads, and Portable Air Compressors. Powering your everyday needs with reliability and convenience.

Energizer Portable Power begins with a strategic launch on Amazon India, focusing on marketing and sales promotions to attract consumers. This will be followed by expanding into the General Trade Channel, initially targeting key states in North India, where HEPL will appoint sub-distributors. This partnerships with South India's Large Format Retailers (LFR) and Organized Trade (OT) chain stores mark the next phase of entry. This launch will be in key Apple Premium Retailer (APR) stores across India, as regular social media marketing campaigns and brand awareness programs will be conducted to engage with the audience.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative products and provide quality services to the Indian market," says Douglas Chen, CEO at TennRich International Corp. "Our power banks and portable charging solutions are designed to help end users power their daily life devices at every important moment. We are confident in becoming your reliable portable power solution provider."

Energizer Portable Power's new product line in India:

Power Bank Series: Features multiple outputs, dual inputs, wireless charging up to 15W, and fast charging up to 22.5W, allowing for simultaneous charging of multiple devices.

Features multiple outputs, dual inputs, wireless charging up to 15W, and fast charging up to 22.5W, allowing for simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Car Mount: A 2-in-1 fast wireless charging (15W for smartphones, 5W for earbuds) with strong magnetic attachment and versatile mounting options for horizontal and vertical viewing.

A 2-in-1 fast wireless charging (15W for smartphones, 5W for earbuds) with strong magnetic attachment and versatile mounting options for horizontal and vertical viewing. Wireless Charging Pad: An Ultra-thin design with wireless charging up to 15W, ideal for home, office, and on-the-go.

An Ultra-thin design with wireless charging up to 15W, ideal for home, office, and on-the-go. Portable Air Compressor (Tire Inflator): Equipped with four tire detection units, up to 150PSI fast inflation, auto shut-off, LED digital display, with power bank and LED light functions for emergency tire inflation and safety.

"For years, Energizer has brought consumer-focused products that power essential devices, helping people stay connected and meet their daily lifestyle needs. We are excited to bring something new to our customers in India, continuing our legacy of innovation and reliability," says Manish Prasad, APAC & MEA Region Executive Director at TennRich.

"Energizer Portable Power plans on catering to the aspirational Indian consumers for power and audio products. At HARITI Electronics, we are glad to partner with Energizer for India. We look forward to serving our consumers and creating a legacy across India," says Pankaj Mathur of HEPL.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

About TennRich

Founded in 1986, TennRich International Corp. is a pioneer in portable power innovation and quality. TennRich offers cutting-edge products like power banks, wireless chargers, portable power solutions.. and more, catering to the evolving needs of mobile energy users worldwide. As an authorized partner of Energizer, TennRich continues to lead advancements in energy solutions.

This new range is now available in India . For more information, please visit: http://www.energizerpowerpacks.com/

PR Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483713/240816_ETG_India_market_photo_1920x1080.jpg