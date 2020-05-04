Energous Receives 2020 Global Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan for its WattUp Wireless Charging Technology

"At the heart of Energous' success is the WattUp Wireless Charging Ecosystem, a revolutionary total systems solution that combines industry-leading hardware, software, antenna, and chip technology components," said Brent Iadarola, Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Mobile & Wireless Communications. "The technology provides improved interoperability and a footprint that enables integration with electronic products of various form factors, including small electronics such as in-the-ear hearing aids, smartphones and smart watches, wearables, medical sensors, game controllers, IoT sensors, hearables, smart glasses, and earbuds."

WattUp transmitter technology, which is currently unmatched by competitors, can scale from contact-based charging to distances of 15 feet, depending on the application, and offers fast-charging capabilities for small electronic devices. The technology provides manufacturers with a long-term wireless charging road map for future generations of products. Significantly, Energous became the first wireless charging company to secure FCC Part 18 certification for its first-generation WattUp Mid Field over-the-air wireless charging transmitter and is the only company that has secured regulatory approval for a RF-based wireless charging in 112 countries, including the United States, Japan, European Union, Taiwan, and India.

A big reason for Energous' success is its strategic partnership with Dialog Semiconductor to manufacture and distribute the WattUp wireless charging technology. Leveraging this relationship, Energous has aggressively pursued an ecosystem strategy to drive the adoption of its charging at a distance technology. The company has significant customer and partner engagements. Among them, a WattUp-enabled personal sound amplification product (PSAP) from Energous' customer, Delight, is available on Amazon. In February 2019, it announced a collaboration with vivo Global, a leading Chinese technology company, to explore integrating WattUp wireless charging 2.0 into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. Further extending its technological leadership, Energous introduced a new WattUp Near Field fast charging transmitter and receiver solution that delivers 20 watts of power, and is particularly suited to tablets, drones, smartphones, cordless tools and other high-power electronics.

"The complete solution, integration flexibility, and long-term road map, coupled with the Dialog partnership, enables Energous customers the ability to future-proof their product designs," noted Iadarola. "By successfully anticipating the evolution of networks, devices, and customer demands, Energous has achieved a clear first-mover advantage in the wireless charging 2.0 market and is well-positioned to expand into newer markets around the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 222 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

