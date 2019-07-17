energyOrbit Announces Service to Manage Infrastructure for Energy Efficiency Programs for Utilities and Implementors

"Implementing an energy efficiency program from the ground-up goes beyond software solutions. These programs can be a large undertaking, that often require skilled personnel resources that can be quickly deployed," said Jason Adge, Vice President of Business Development for energyOrbit. "Through AMS, we work alongside utilities to provide technical support, custom reporting, and other personalized solutions to help their programs run more smoothly, and free up program administrators to focus on the initiative's success."

Powered on the Salesforce platform, the energyOrbit cloud-based software solution provides an integrated user experience to streamline reporting and free up program administrators workloads, resulting in a higher focus on articulating and executing program strategy. Now, with the addition of AMS, utilities will have yet another layer of support on the personnel side to support staff, and ensure workflows are optimized.

"In recent years, state mandates, budget restrictions, and other factors have led utilities to outsource areas of their operations," said Alex Zeltser, CTO of energyOrbit. "AMS is a direct response to this trend and a natural evolution for us. Since utilities are already using our platform, assisting in daily maintenance and support only further adds value to our customers and their unique needs."

energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities, program administrators and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of up to 75 percent improved efficiency and operational savings in their demand side management operations.

About energyOrbit

Founded in 2007 and based in San Francisco, California, energyOrbit is the market leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly.

As of 2018, energyOrbit has helped utilities and third-party implementers collectively manage more than 15.2 TWh of electricity savings. Additionally, 9.5 GW of peak demand has been reduced by efficiency measures tracked by energyOrbit. More than $2.6 billion in incentive dollars managed and prepared for payment. For more information on energyOrbit, please visit www.energy-orbit.com and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

