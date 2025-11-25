EnKash Launches Full-Stack Co-branded Digital Wallet Infrastructure for B2C Businesses

The RBI-licensed fintech unveils a customizable, API-driven wallet stack that enables businesses to launch compliant prepaid wallets in record time.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnKash, a leading RBI-regulated fintech platform with PPI and PAPG licenses, has launched a next-generation prepaid wallet infrastructure built for forward-looking B2C companies. The new solution enables fintech players across sectors like bill payments, campus ecosystems, and loyalty to embed open-loop, fully compliant wallets into their offerings, without depending on third-party processors or lengthy regulatory integrations.

Built on EnKash's proprietary tech stack and strong pedigree of cards and wallet systems, the prepaid wallet infrastructure allows businesses to design and deploy customized wallet flows faster, while remaining fully aligned with RBI regulations. This launch reflects EnKash's commitment to enabling businesses with greater autonomy, speed, and user experience control in the digital payment landscape.

Key Features of the Co-branded Digital Wallet Stack

RBI-Compliant Open-Loop Wallets - Issue wallets that enable secure, scalable transactions across merchant platforms, fully regulated and compliant with PPI guidelines.

Issue wallets that enable secure, scalable transactions across merchant platforms, fully regulated and compliant with PPI guidelines. Integrated Payment Gateway - Enable seamless fund loading for end-users via a built-in payment gateway, ensuring real-time credit with full visibility.

Enable seamless fund loading for end-users via a built-in payment gateway, ensuring real-time credit with full visibility. API-Driven Customization - Use EnKash's developer-friendly APIs to design wallet flows tailored to user's business needs, from onboarding to fulfillment.

Use EnKash's developer-friendly APIs to design wallet flows tailored to user's business needs, from onboarding to fulfillment. End-to-End Support - Access EnKash's ecosystem for wallet issuance, transaction processing, and compliance automation, all maintained under complete regulatory compliance.

"EnKash is helping B2C businesses move faster and build better user journeys," said Naveen Bindal, Co-Founder of EnKash. "With our prepaid wallet stack, brands get everything they need, from integration to compliance, in one place. Whether you're managing bill payments, or campus solutions, this is the infrastructure layer that powers it all."

Redefining Fintech Infrastructure for India's Digital Economy

The launch of co-branded digital wallet-as-a-service marks a strategic expansion in EnKash's mission to democratize enterprise-grade fintech infrastructure for modern businesses. By combining technology and regulatory framework under one roof, EnKash positions itself as a go-to partner for fintech's looking to embed financial capabilities into their products — securely and at scale.

About EnKash

EnKash is India's leading payments and spend management platform, built to simplify how businesses and financial institutions manage payments, expenses, corporate cards, rewards, and loyalty programs. The platform delivers a unified solution that helps companies streamline financial workflows with greater control and visibility.

Since its founding in 2018, EnKash has introduced several industry-first innovations and holds key RBI licenses including Payment Aggregator (PA/PAPG), BBPOU, and PPI. It has serviced over one million cards, onboarded more than 500,000 users, and supports 5,000 businesses ranging from startups to large enterprises.

Trusted by global payment networks like Visa, Mastercard, NPCI, and Amex, EnKash continues to drive innovation in business finance. With USD 23 million in investor backing and an award-winning B2B payment suite, it empowers companies to automate, scale, and stay compliant with ease.

