Enlighted Earns Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award for Its Innovative Building IoT Technology

"With its comprehensive building IoT platform, Enlighted captures data streams on movement within a building, processes, and assets, which customers can leverage to improve the productivity and wellbeing of building occupants from commercial buildings to healthcare facilities," said Dennis Marcell Victor, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "What's unique about this technology is it helps organizations solve many challenges from achieving sustainability goals to better utilizing space and most recently helping reduce the spread of COVID-19."

This year Enlighted responded to two key market needs. First, it launched a new IoT surface sensor that makes it quick and easy to quickly deploy IoT technology at scale throughout buidings in an enterprise. Secondly, it created solutions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace with the launch of its risk reduction and contact tracing application, Safe.

"Safe incorporates real-time location capabilities to provide employeers with a workplace digital contract tracing and risk reduction application with methods to safeguard employee privacy. Organizations can also leverage data from Enlighted's sensors to determine how people are moving through buildings, reconfigure office layouts, set and enforce maximum occupancy levels, create alerts for when those occupancy levels are exceeded and focus cleaning efforts on high-traffic areas," noted Victor. "These benefits, along with its commitment to enhacing employee productivity, operation productivity and sustainability, have established Enlighted as a top contender in the North American market."

In addition to its powerful technology, its 2018 acquisition by Siemens AG helped extend the company's global reach and enhanced its product portfolio. Siemens' smart infrastructure division enabled Enlighted to initiate several large-scale projects and partnerships with companies like Salesforce and Comfy. For example, its collaboration with Comfy, a workplace experience solutions provider and sister partner through Siemens, enabled it to introduce an intelligent desk reservation system. By mounting surface sensors under desks, employees can quickly identify desks anywhere in the building that meet their needs, are unoccupied and available in real-time. Business leaders gain transparency into peak usage hours, most frequently used workspaces and sanitization needs.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

