Enparadigm Launches AI-Powered CatalyX Platform

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enparadigm, an AI-driven experiential learning and talent intelligence solutions company, announces the AI-powered upgrade of its flagship platform, CatalyX. This enhancement enables the creation of hyper-personalized learning paths through immersive, real-time simulations, enhancing corporate learning, improving skill transfer, and scaling seamlessly across automotive, banking/finance, business consulting, construction, insurance, and manufacturing industries. This upgrade reflects Enparadigm's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, positioning the platform as a game-changer in corporate learning and development.

CatalyX addresses the critical challenge of making corporate learning highly relevant and contextual to every learner. The platform's AI-driven personalization tailors each learning path to an individual's specific role, industry, and competency level. Furthermore, Enparadigm's advanced algorithms validate learner interaction and responses with AI simulations, offering precise, actionable feedback. This end-to-end platform provides corporates with the ability to deploy training solutions rapidly, while also ensuring that learners gain the practical skills needed to drive measurable business outcomes.

"Our focus has always been on pushing the boundaries of corporate learning, responsibly. With AI-CatalyX, we have created a solution that doesn't just deliver knowledge but fosters real skill transfer and competency development that is relevant, engaging & impactful. As an L&D-first company, we are leveraging our deep industry expertise by combining the flexibility of AI with immersive simulations. We aim to revolutionize learning and development by offering tailored, scalable solutions that evolve as technology advances, ensuring companies stay competitive in an ever-changing business environment," said Kumar Veetrag, Co-Founder & CTO at Enparadigm.

What sets CatalyX apart from other AI learning platforms is its exceptional effectiveness and ability to create a frictionless, engaging experience. Unlike standard AI solutions, CatalyX provides a seamless, immersive learning environment where users feel fully engaged with personalized training. Enparadigm distinguishes itself through its L&D-first approach, focusing on humanizing AI to ensure that training is not only relevant but also intuitive and impactful, fostering real skill development and engagement. Their in-house LLM model, Lumino, acts as an internal experimentation and peer review tool, enabling the product team to fine-tune filters, systems, and algorithms, ultimately integrating these refined features into the company's different game engines.

Enparadigm enables personalized content delivery at scale while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security. CatalyX's extensive industry and role-based competency library, paired with detailed competency assessments, ensures that learners receive training perfectly aligned with their needs. The company also places a strong emphasis on data security and privacy, with the platform fully compliant with GDPR and ISO standards. The company is also recently recognized by the Training Industry in the category – AI in Training, 2024.

About Enparadigm:

Enparadigm is one of the world's leading experiential learning and talent intelligence companies. The company leverages Generative AI & Immersive AI solutions to create hyper-personalized, immersive experiences, driving business impact and behavioral change across levels and functions.

The company has been recognized among the fastest growing tech companies in APAC by Deloitte as part of the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 APAC program and has worked with 500+ organizations around the world to help drive growth and leadership.