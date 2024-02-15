Enterprise Mobility Grows Asia-Pacific Presence with New Locations Planned for Thailand

Thai Rent a Car will operate the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands in Thailand

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the world's top car rental brands are coming to Thailand. Today, Enterprise Mobility announced an agreement with Thai Rent a Car to add new franchise locations featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo.

Branches featuring the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands are scheduled to open in Thailand in July 2024 at nine locations throughout the country, including branches at every major international airport.

Pictured from left to right: Komsit Sangmanee, COO, Thai Rent a Car; Theerakup Thammaneewong, Executive Director, Thai Rent a Car; Marco Beltgens, AVP, Enterprise Mobility; Dona Truong, Regional Rental Manager, Enterprise Mobility

Founded in 1978, Thai Rent a Car has a well-established presence in Thailand as the country's first-ever rental car company.

"With a focus on exemplary customer service, Thai Rent a Car has been a top player in the car rental industry in Thailand for more than 45 years," said Marco Beltgens, Assistant Vice President, Global Franchising – Asia Pacific at Enterprise Mobility. "As one of the premier tourism destinations in the world, Thailand has been a key target for our growth plan in the Asia-Pacific region."

Thai Rent a Car, which started with just 30 vehicles in 1978, has grown to be one of the largest car rental providers in the country with a fleet of more than 8,000 vehicles. Featuring both short- and long-term mobility solutions, the company also offers chauffeur-driven luxury car services. In the Asia-Pacific region, Enterprise currently offers chauffeur-driven services through its partners in South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and China.

Thai Rent a Car currently offers a range of compact cars, luxury cars, SUVs and vans available for daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly rental options. In addition to the nine branches currently in operation, there are plans to open three additional locations in Thailand's top tourist destinations within 2024.

"The Enterprise, National and Alamo brands are world-class and well-known to the international traveler," said Sukhum Thammaneewong, President of Thai Rent a Car. "We are eager to introduce these industry-leading car rental brands to our loyal customers in Thailand and build on the foundational excellence we have established over the past 45-plus years."

Through its franchise partners, Enterprise Mobility has seen significant international growth over the past 10 years, which includes a presence in 10 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, along with nationwide car rental coverage in China, offered though its Chinese partner, eHi.

Enterprise Mobility is the world's largest vehicle rental business, and along with its franchisees has a network of more than 9,500 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories across the globe.

For more information about Enterprise Mobility, visit www.enterprisemobility.com. For more information on Thai Rent a Car, visit www.thairentacar.com.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

