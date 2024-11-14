Entigrity Merges with MYCPE -- Launches MYCPE ONE to Enhance Opportunities for India's Accounting Workforce

By expanding the current landscape of services, MYCPE ONE aims to create career opportunities for Indian talent while addressing the evolving needs of the accounting industry.

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entigrity, a global leader in outsourcing solutions, and MYCPE, a renowned provider of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) services, announced their merger to create MYCPE ONE.

This strategic merger goes beyond simply combining the services; it's aimed at building an integrated ecosystem that delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions to CPAs and accounting firms. The unified suite of services will include Staffing, CPE, Learning & Development, Digital Marketing — all in one place.

This will significantly enhance career opportunities for Indian accounting professionals, by providing them with access to the global accounting industry and state-of-the-art learning resources.

With this mission, MYCPE ONE is also committed to growing its presence in India. With the recent opening of offices in Udaipur and GIFT City, Gandhinagar, MYCPE ONE plans to scale operations across various delivery centres in India.

Today, MYCPE ONE has a team of 40+ delivery centres across 17 cities in India and one in Philippines. MYCPE ONE has partnered with state governments to establish delivery centres in Tier 2 and 3 cities. These initiatives are designed to provide Indian professionals with the opportunities they need to pave their career pathways, spanning from entry-level roles to senior positions.

"This merger positions MYCPE ONE as a pivotal force in the industry, evolving from an outsourcing provider to a comprehensive tech and services leader for the accounting sector," said Shawn Parikh, CEO and Co-founder of MYCPE ONE. "Through this merger, we are thrilled to provide Indian professionals with unmatched opportunities to advance their careers and gain valuable international exposure," he added.

"Our aim is to build a resilient business model that adapts to market dynamics and reinforces our standing in the global accounting space. By leveraging our deep expertise, we remain committed to serving the accounting sector," said Valay Parikh, COO and Co-Founder of MYCPE ONE.

About Entigrity

Entigrity is a trusted provider of outsourcing solutions, partnering with over 1,000 CPAs and accounting firms & businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With delivery centres in 17 cities across India and one in the Philippines, we are further expanding our presence into additional Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, as well as exploring growth opportunities in the Philippines, South Africa, and South America.

About MYCPE ONE

MYCPE ONE is a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower accounting firms and professionals with a unified suite of essential services. As a strategic platform, MYCPE ONE offers integrated solutions in outsourcing, education, training, marketing, advisory, and industry insights — all in one place.

