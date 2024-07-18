Entrata Expands Footprint in India By Hiring Rakesh Ramchandani as New Managing Director and Announcing Growth Plans

Ramchandani joins with decades of tech experience to continue Entrata's expansion within India

LEHI, Utah, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced it has hired Rakesh Ramchandani as Managing Director of the company's operations in India. The new role signals Entrata's commitment to scaling globally – expanding its team on the ground in India by committing to an additional 200 hires over the next two years. Ramchandani spent more than two decades scaling the business and technology teams at a software company, and is primed to do the same for Entrata.

"When we decided to hire a dedicated managing director in India to usher Entrata into its new phase in the region, we knew we needed someone who had it all: deep tech experience, impressive leadership skills, and the relationships and cache to help us scale quickly. When we met Rakesh, we knew he checked every box," said Jason Taylor, CTO and CISO of Entrata. "As managing director of our Pune office, he'll take our tech teams to new heights and give our team the attention they deserve as a valuable hub for our fast-growing global business."

Entrata currently has more than 800 employees in India, comprising a large contingent of Entrata's engineering operation groups. This team will be critical in building future AI offerings and solidifying Entrata as a leader in autonomous property management around the world.

"There are many reasons I chose to join Entrata – it's the leader in its industry, it's on the cutting edge of technology, and our team is clearly driven to succeed," said Ramchandani. "But what stood out to me was the company's vision to become a veritable leader in tech in this region. I am excited to be working alongside our super talented teams to help drive greater efficiency in R&D, product engineering and allied business needs from our Pune-based global capability center."

To learn more about Entrata's presence in India, visit here . To see open positions in our Pune office, click here .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463718/Entrata_Logo_v1.jpg