Entrust Datacard Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Managing Risk and Protecting People and Systems with its Broad Security Solution Portfolio

A leader in trusted identity and secure transaction technologies, Entrust Datacard offers a broad portfolio of high assurance TLS/secure socket layer (SSL) certificates such as organization-validated (OV) and extended validation (EV) certificates. These solutions secure sensitive information, assets, and digital interactions; reduce error-prone manual processes; and offer certificate lifecycle management.

"Entrust Datacard helps customers find rogue or out-of-scope certificates across locations and export them to its Certificate Hub central management console. Its certificate recycling subscription model provides the customer security team with the flexibility to select specific certificate expiry dates and reuse certificate licenses to predict costs and plan ahead. The expired certificate license is sent to a certificate pool to be used later," said Swetha R K Industry Analyst. "Furthermore, Entrust Datacard provides tools to enable customers to automatically install certificates, decrease errors, and eliminate manual installation time."

Entrust Datacard offers automation tools that blends DevOps methodologies and the security features that information security teams require, without taxing resources or undermining the DevOps culture. As a result, it is the first certificate authority to develop an Ansible module that automates certificate deployment at scale onto an unlimited number of endpoints, enabling a DevSecOps experience for TLS/SSL. Entrust Datacard also is the first commercial CA to integrate its platform with ServiceNow, an IT Service Management tool. This integration enables customers to integrate their certificate management workflow with other IT management operations.

"Entrust Datacard has an excellent track record for transitioning customers to meet new compliance requirements. It guides customers through the public key infrastructure (PKI) and identity management journey, helping them establish next level public and private trust," noted Swetha. "Its client-focused product innovations and forward-looking strategies are expected to set it up for continued success in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,500 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

Ken Kadet

P: (952) 988-1154

E: [email protected]

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker for Frost & Sullivan

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan