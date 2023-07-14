ENV Media announces collaboration with Indian market research firm Ken Research

CORK, Ireland, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENV Media has partnered with leading Indian research firm Ken Research to conduct surveys and case studies analyzing Indian gambling behavior.

We believe we need to expand our expertise and authority in the gaming vertical through primary insights into user traits, product demand and market dynamics. This will enable us to deliver even more reliable high-quality support to gaming stakeholders.

Svilen Madjov, Head of Research, ENV Media

The series of surveys is set to run for a year, resulting in monthly case studies. Reports will cover different topics related to player behavior and gambling demand in India. The fresh field data will also complement SevenJackpots' existing body of research on Indian gambling .

We are excited about our collaboration with ENV Media. This partnership brings together our market research expertise and their innovative marketing strategy and the synergy will provide actionable insights for the iGaming industry. Our deep understanding of consumer behavior will support ENV's data-driven approach and deliver systematic market intelligence, empowering the online gaming vertical. This kind of output will unlock new opportunities, enhance customer experiences and shape the future of a rapidly evolving industry.

Namit Goel, Head of Research, Ken Research

About ENV Media LTD

ENV Media was founded in 2019 and engages in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts online gambling players through a range of products and services such as SEO, social and referral acquisitions, and directs them to B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. ENV Media focuses primarily on customers operating gambling websites for Indian players.

Our customers use a network of marketing partners, known as affiliates, to promote their services and products and generate players for their websites. iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player it attracts through premier websites such as sevenjackpots.com. ENV's core market is in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The company has 15 employees and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ken Research

Founded in 2012, Ken Research Private Limited is a research-based management consulting company operating out of India, Dubai and Indonesia. Serving over 2000 clients for market entry, expansion, hypothesis testing, competition benchmarking, commercial due diligence objectives, Ken Research has a repository of 400K market intelligence reports in over 340 sectors and operates with the industry network panel of 15,000+ key opinion leaders.

