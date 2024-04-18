Envision Energy India Earned "Great Place to Work" certification™ in 2024

BANGALORE, India, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy India has been certified as the "Great Place to Work" by Great Place to Work® Institute, in recognition of its unique challenger spirit, diverse workplace culture and significant contribution to the net zero transition. Great Place to Work®, a global authority in workplace culture, evaluates workplaces through in-depth employees interviews, assessing five key elements: credibility, respect, pride, fairness, and camaraderie. Envision Energy India's attainment of this certification demonstrates high level of employee satisfaction and a robust corporate culture.

Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said: "Every challenger in Envision is integral to our mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future'. Envision Energy firmly believes that we can only achieve this mission by empowering these outstanding challengers to unlock their potential and realize their value. The Great Place to Work certification is a testament of Envision Energy's corporate culture and the workplace environment, it will help us to better understand our employees and better build an even more diverse, inclusive, respectful and trusting workplace."

RPV Prasad, Managing Director of Envision Wind Power Technologies India mentioned: "I'm proud that Envision Energy India has been earned a place on this list. It is a new milestone for us and reaffirmed our inclusiveness and diversity has indeed created a comfortable and openness workplace environment for our employees. This great place allows employees to realize their personal value while also being part of the noble mission to address global net zero challenges, continuously advancing the accessibility of green energy worldwide."

As the world's leading green technology company, Envision Energy is firmly rooted in the Indian market and promotes the development of renewable energy in India with reliable products, a highly flexible supply chain, efficient after-sales service, and leading business model. In 2019, Envision Energy set up an R&D center in Bangalore to efficiently operate wind power assets across India through a digital remote-control center. In addition, Envision Energy has established offices in several cities in India, achieving local production of major components. With its world-leading integrated solutions for wind power, energy storage, hydrogen and net-zero industrial park, Envision Energy ranked first in India's market share for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023, and continued to lead the Indian wind power market in the first quarter of 2024 with eight new orders totaling 1,234 MW.

Meanwhile, Envision Energy is committed to providing employees with a diversified workplace, comprehensive welfare and fulfilling work experience. Envision Energy takes "challenger spirit" as the core of its corporate culture and the spiritual link connecting talents worldwide. Leveraging its global talent strategy, Envision Energy promotes global synergy through joint development, training, and exchanges to facilitate global talent management and development. The culture empowers the global talent strategy of diversity and inclusiveness enables the team to create an equal, collaborative, and productive working environment.

"Envision Energy has always believed that talents are the most valuable assets of the company. We have established a growth path and training plan for different challengers, providing them with opportunities where they can build a career, and gain recognition for their value with a wide range of internal development and skill enhancement opportunities." Said Mr. Zhou Hongwen, Executive Director of Envision Energy and Head of Human Resources, "Our future depends on our talents, and we look forward to more ambitious challengers joining Envision Energy. Together, we will strive towards the global net-zero goal and tackle the challenges for a sustainable future for mankind."