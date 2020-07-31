Epic Seven Releases New Limited Hero “Holiday Yufine”

Holiday Yufine is a new Limited Hero specially introduced for this year's summer season. This new Yufine is an exceptionally strong supporter on the battlefield, capable of both removing debuffs from allies and increasing their Combat Readiness. Additionally, her skills attack all enemies at once and grant her increased Attack, opening up a variety of potential strategies for players to employ when placing her on their teams.

Holiday Yufine's bright, bubbly personality and unique skills can be seen in full in the special summer Side Story "The Holy Order of the Blue Cross and the Mysterious Island."

Additionally, Smilegate Megaport is holding a login event in collaboration with Amazon Prime, the membership service provided by the world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon. The event ends on January 14, 2021, and players can collect unbelievable rewards simply by logging in to their Amazon Prime accounts on Epic Seven. The rewards change every two weeks and include items such as a 4-5 Star Hero Summon Ticket, level 85 Epic Equipment sets, and more.

Smilegate Megaport's Business Department Manager Sanghoon Lee commented, "This year's summer season seems to be less lively than usual due to the issue we are facing globally. We will prepare more content for our Epic Seven fans to enjoy so that everyone can experience a refreshing summer vacation within the game. We hope to see players enjoy the event with Amazon Prime as well as even more upcoming events."

More information about Epic Seven can be found on the official STOVE community (https://page.onstove.com/epicseven/global/main) and official Facebook page (http://facebook.com/EpicSevenGlobal).

