Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited Announces its Strategic Alliance with Pexco Aerospace to Expand Presence in Indian Subcontinent

MUMBAI, India, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited (India), a leading player in the aircraft cabin interior and refurbishment, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership and representation in India with Pexco Aerospace, a leading manufacturer of aircraft-related components and assemblies. The partnership aims to bring Pexco Aerospace's highly engineered solutions to the Indian Subcontinent, covering countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

(L-R): Naveen Chawla, CEO, Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited and Anthony Ciringione, VP Sales, Pexco Aerospace

Naveen Chawla, CEO of Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating "This marks yet another enhancement that we are proud to offer our customers in the Indian Subcontinent. We are excited to serve as the representative for Pexco Aerospace, renowned for its sophisticated solutions that have played a crucial role in numerous programs and critical applications, including groundbreaking initiatives like the Boeing 787."

"We provide safe & quality solutions for the aircraft cabin interior and refurbishment. We look forward to this partnership with Pexco Aerospace in growing their share in the world's third-largest aviation market – India and its neighboring countries," Mr. Chawla added.

Anthony Ciringione, Vice President Sales of Pexco Aerospace (a TransDigm Company, USA), expressed delight regarding the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to engage with Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited in India for this strategic partnership. With this partnership, we embark on a new journey in the history of Pexco Aerospace. This is the first time we will be represented in the Indian Subcontinent region by a company known for its world-class quality services to the aviation industry."

Epsilon Aerospace will ensure that their customers have access to the latest industry standards in terms of aviation safety. The collaboration between Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited and Pexco Aerospace is set to make a substantial impact on the aerospace industry in the Indian Subcontinent. Also, Epsilon Aerospace will be able to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that meet the growing demand of the region, stringent standards and requirements of airlines.

About Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited

Epsilon Aerospace Private Limited, a CAR 145 approved organization, is a dynamic player in the aviation industry, specializing in cutting-edge solutions for aircraft interiors. With a commitment to safety, innovation, quality and excellence, Epsilon Aerospace continues to push the boundaries of aviation comfort and design. Epsilon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. is the first company in India to manufacture aircraft seat covers and aircraft placards with DGCA CAR Part 21 Subpart G certification. Epsilon Aerospace also support the commercial airlines in India for their redeliveries with seat covers manufacturing under EASA or UK CAA Part 21 Subpart G certification. For more information, please visit https://epsilon-aero.com

About Pexco Aerospace

Founded in 1973, Pexco Aerospace, a TransDigm company, is a world-leading manufacturer of aircraft-related components and assemblies. Headquartered in Yakima, Washington, Pexco Aerospace has long been recognized as the leading supplier of plastic extrusions and fabrications by Boeing and many other aerospace OEMs. Anthony further added, "Pexco Aerospace provides engineering advice and solutions for materials that also meet various aerospace and environmental requirements." More details about Pexco Aerospace can be found at www.pexcoaerospace.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360487/Epsilon_Pexco.jpg