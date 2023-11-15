Epsilon Awarded Global Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Connectivity Solutions

The award recognizes Epsilon's continual development of its global portfolio of connectivity and communications solutions, including NaaS platform Infiny

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has awarded Epsilon Telecommunications the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the global data center connectivity industry. The company's cutting-edge Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny distinguishes itself by offering customers private interconnectivity to an extensive and diverse ecosystem of cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS) and Internet exchange (IX) partners globally, as well as a suite of international networking and voice solutions. Epsilon is one of the few global telecommunications companies that offers a comprehensive suite of connectivity and communication solutions to enterprises, network operators, and managed service providers, with over two decades of unparalleled expertise in global network development.

Epsilon's Infiny platform provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click of a button, making it simple to purchase high-performance network services. Epsilon's MEF-certified network connects 300+ points of presence (PoPs) in key data centres globally. It also provides access to more than 8,000 members from 10+ Internet exchanges (IXs) providers, allowing customers to easily connect to the world's major IXs. On top of this, Epsilon connects customers to 15+ cloud and SaaS providers including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, and specialized providers KT Cloud, KINX IX Cloud, NHN Cloud, Naver Cloud, and Tencent Cloud. Customers benefit from self-service, on-demand connectivity, increased visibility and control over services, guaranteed performance, and unified integration with existing infrastructure.

"Infiny exemplifies Epsilon's first-mover advantage. Seeing the platform evolve into a truly holistic, well-rounded community-based connectivity solution is intriguing," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research, Frost & Sullivan. While the company's agile product development strategy has empowered it to adapt and respond to market shifts and customer preferences swiftly, it also helps minimize risks, ultimately enabling it to stay ahead of the competition."

Epsilon offers fully managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration, and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to the world's leading data centers, clouds, and IXs. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone with extensive global presence, including Mainland China and South Korea. Epsilon enables enterprise customers to accelerate their digital transformation strategies, as well as offering white-label capabilities for service providers to generate new revenue streams and monetize connectivity.

"Epsilon works closely with customers to understand their unique needs and customize solutions, establishing customer trust and long-lasting relationships throughout the solution's lifecycle. It remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the market," added Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. For its industry-leading customer experience, reputable brand, and strong overall performance, Epsilon earns the Company of the Year Award in the data center connectivity industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration. Epsilon has emerged as a frontrunner in facilitating businesses with advanced network automation and connectivity capabilities, thanks to seizing early-mover opportunities and continually evolving its platform.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global interconnectivity provider that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world and in the cloud. Its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.

Epsilon offers fully-managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery, ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity to world's leading data centres, clouds and internet exchanges. Its services are powered by a carrier-grade global backbone with extensive presence across the Asia-Pacific including Mainland China.

Epsilon is part of KT Corp. (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia.

https://epsilontel.com

