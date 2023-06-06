EPSOM COLLEGE IN MALAYSIA, THE ONLY INTEGRATED SPORT AND ACADEMIC CURRICULUM IN ASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsom College in Malaysia ("Epsom") announces the launch of their on-campus sport academies in collaboration with some of the biggest names in tennis, golf and football. Designed as the only integrated sport and academic curriculum in Asia for a holistic education, the sport academies at Epsom provide students with the opportunity to live, learn and train in a holistic learning ecosystem that places equal emphasis on academic and sporting achievements.

(PRNewsfoto/Epsom College in Malaysia)

The Mouratoglou Tennis Programme ("MTP") at Epsom is overseen by Patrick Mouratoglou, who has steered Serena Williams to 10 out of 23 Grand Slam wins and mentored some of the most promising young athletes in tennis such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Alexei Popyrin. The MTP is the Mouratoglou Academy's maiden overseas expansion as it relates to its flagship tennis and school programme and is designed to give students of all skill levels a chance to fully immerse themselves in the sport that they love, whilst completing their IGCSEs and A Levels. Participants of the MTP train under the instruction of coaches handpicked by the Mouratoglou Academy, on 11 newly built ITF-compliant outdoor and indoor hard and clay courts and dedicated physio and training areas. The MTP is also in partnership with Dunlop and ASICS to provide sponsorship of tennis equipment and coach gear respectively, the first partnership of its kind with an education provider in Asia. Since its launch in September 2022, students have achieved international success at tournaments which includes winning the 6th Hatyai International Tennis Championship and Girls U14 World Junior Tennis tournament and receiving 2 gold and 1 bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Junior Round-Robin tournament.

Epsom's ECM Golf Academy will focus on providing keen golfers with the tools and resources required to realise their full potential alongside peak physical and mental performance. The Head Coach, Travis van Dijk, the multi-award winning PGA Professional, has over 17 years of experience developing elite junior players, including youth players in Malaysia who were granted golf scholarships at established universities in the United States. ECM Golf Academy's facilities will include a 5 acre on-campus training facility with a 30-bay driving range and indoor/outdoor teaching studios, putting and chipping greens with sand bunkers as well as on-course training at a 18 hole golf course 2-3 times weekly.