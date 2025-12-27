Eraaya Lifespaces Limited Hosts Inaugural Global Leadership Conclave Aboard Deccan Odyssey

DELHI, India, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing the commitment to innovation-led growth, Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, the holding company of Ebix Inc. and its global subsidiaries, organised its inaugural global business leaders' conclave, Ebix Odyssey 2025, a strategic summit forum bringing together all business vertical heads and senior leadership. Backed by a global workforce of about 7,000 employees across 13 countries, the conclave served as a platform to solidify the roadmap for the next phase of global expansion.

Image

Hosted onboard the Deccan Odyssey- the globally recognised luxury train, and the flagship offering operated and managed by Ebix Travels, the travel business arm of the group. The four-day journey provided an immersive environment for strategic dialogue, leadership alignment, and long-term vision setting while also showcasing the scale of India's premium travel infrastructure.

The conclave progressed across Orchha, Khajuraho, and Varanasi, providing a structured setting for leadership engagement and strategic alignment. Key deliberations centred on Ebix's core growth engines - Technology, Payments, Travel, and Emerging Businesses with an emphasis on scaling integrated platforms, driving innovation with commercial outcomes, and prioritising long-term value creation. The agenda also addressed leadership effectiveness, evolving talent and HR strategies, and transparent dialogue through open-house sessions to reinforce accountability and cross-functional collaboration.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Dr. Vikas Garg, Chairman of Eraaya Lifespaces Limited & Ebix Group, stated, "This conclave marks an inflection in our transformation journey. As we integrate the strengths of Ebix with Eraaya's long-term vision, our focus is firmly on building a future-ready organisation anchored in technology, disciplined execution, and sustainable value creation."

"Ebix has built significant depth and scale across geographies and customer segments. Our focus now is on sharpening execution, optimising capital deployment, and accelerating scalable platforms where we see sustained demand and margin expansion", he added.

Gagan Sethi, Global CEO Technology Businesses added "In the spirit, the Ebix Odyssey Conclave 2025 much more than an event, a living, breathing experience. Every leader, every participant brought intent, energy, and heart to the table. Every conversation mattered, every moment added depth, and together we moved beyond roles into shared purpose."

"What stood out most was the genuine cross-border collaboration and shared sense of purpose that emerged over these days. On behalf of the entire Ebix Technology and International teams, I want to extend our sincere thanks to each of you for making the Ebix Odyssey Conclave 2025 meaningful and memorable.

Though the conclave has concluded, yet what started here will continue -in the way we think, interact and collaborate in future."

Srinivas Murthy, Director, Travel Business, Indonesia, said "Ebix Odyssey Conclave 25 was a truly enriching experience, seamlessly blending meaningful networking, cross-border business opportunities, and moments of spiritual reflection.

The thoughtfully curated setting created an atmosphere where conversations went beyond transactions, fostering genuine connections among leaders from diverse industries and geographies. The exchange of ideas around regional collaboration and cross-border growth was both insightful and inspiring.

Equally impactful was the spiritual dimension of the journey, which offered space for reflection, balance, and renewed perspective—reminding us that purposeful leadership thrives at the intersection of business, culture, and inner well-being.

Overall, the conclave stood out as a rare and memorable platform that elevated professional engagement while nurturing personal growth. A truly distinctive experience that redefined corporate networking."

Arun Kundu, Director, Inbound Travel & Luxury Train Business, said, "Deccan Odyssey provided us a controlled and high-quality setting that went beyond traditional conclave venues. The train's premium amenities, fully equipped conference saloon and personalised service enabled our leadership to engage in extended strategy sessions without disruption. The structured itinerary and onboard facilities supported both formal dialogue and informal collaboration that enhanced strategic alignment and decision-making throughout the conclave."

Following the acquisition of the Ebix Inc. by Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, the conclave reinforced the next phase of an innovation-led and sustainable growth journey. It also served as a reaffirmation of the core values and legacy that continue to define the Ebix brand with emphasis on business strategy, operational excellence, and scalable opportunities across multiple verticals.

Having overcome the challenges faced by Ebix and Eraaya over the past year, the group is now focused on the future and is set to move ahead with renewed clarity, stability, strategy, and intent. Leveraging its strong operational foundation, diversified platforms, and expansive market reach, the group expects meaningful opportunities to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

This next phase is about execution, resilience, and progress - laying the groundwork for a brighter future that benefits the partners, employees, and all stakeholders.

About Eraaya Lifespaces Limited

Eraaya Lifespaces Limited (EBIX | 531035 | INE432F01032) is a global holding company of Ebix Inc. and its worldwide subsidiaries. Following a strategic transition in 2024, Eraaya has evolved from its conventional roots in lifestyle and hospitality into a diversified, technology-led holding platform with operations across 13 countries serving enterprise & consumer markets worldwide.

Through Ebix Inc. and its operating global subsidiaries, Eraaya has built a strong global presence across four core business segments: Technology, Payments, Travel, and Emerging Businesses.

The technology platforms business delivers on-demand software, SaaS solutions, and digital exchanges that support insurance, reinsurance, financial services, healthcare, risk and compliance and many more software products catering to various service segments.

The cash payments segment provides technology-enabled payment solutions and financial transaction platforms catering to diverse use cases across geographies.

Ebix Travel is one of the group's key verticals, offering end-to-end travel with travel distribution solutions, including booking platforms, payments integration, and digital marketplaces that serve airlines, travel agencies, corporates, and consumers across international markets. In parallel, the company's emerging businesses include e-learning which focused on delivering digital education and training solutions designed to support skill development and professional learning at scale.

These businesses enable Eraaya to operate across enterprise and consumer markets, supported by global delivery capabilities, long-standing client relationships, and process-driven platforms.