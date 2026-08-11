NEW DELHI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERAM Holdings, a leading diversified conglomerate headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alok Kumar as Chief Executive Officer – ERAM HCM India.

ERAM Holdings Appoints Alok Kumar as CEO to Lead Human Capital Management Business in India

With over 25 years of leadership experience across staffing, workforce management, executive search, skilling, and international talent mobility, Alok Kumar is widely recognised as one of the industry's leading professionals. Prior to joining ERAM Holdings, Alok served as the Chief Executive Officer of NSDC International. Working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, he played a key role in advancing the Government's vision of positioning India as a trusted global talent partner by creating structured international mobility pathways and strengthening partnerships across Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, ERAM Holdings is significantly expanding its Human Capital Management (HCM) business across India and global markets. The Group aims to build a Tech enabled integrated platform offering staffing and workforce management, executive search, international talent mobility, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), HR consulting, payroll solutions, and talent advisory services, serving clients across multiple industries and geographies.

In his new role, Alok Kumar will lead the strategic growth of ERAM's Human Capital Management business, driving domestic and international expansion, developing global talent partnerships, and creating innovative workforce solutions that address the evolving needs of employers worldwide.

Welcoming Alok Kumar to the organisation, the COO of ERAM Holdings, Mr. Madhu Krishnan, said: "We are delighted to welcome Alok Kumar to the ERAM family. His exceptional leadership, deep understanding of the staffing, skilling, and workforce management ecosystem, and proven ability to build businesses at scale make him the ideal leader to drive our Human Capital Management vision. His global perspective and extensive experience in talent mobility will play a pivotal role as we strengthen ERAM's position as a trusted partner for workforce and human capital solutions across India and international markets."

Speaking on his appointment, Alok Kumar said: " Human capital is becoming one of the most powerful engine of economic development globally, and ERAM is unique positioned to build an integrated platform connecting talent, employers, and opportunities across borders. I am thrilled to be a part of its growth journey and look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build a world-class Human Capital Management business that creates value for clients, empowers individuals, and drives sustainable economic growth."

About ERAM Holdings:

Founded in the early 1990s and headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ERAM Holdings is a globally diversified business conglomerate with operations spanning the Middle East, India, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, and North America. Over the past three decades, the organization has built a strong legacy across sectors including Oil & Gas, Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Industrial Services, Healthcare, Information Technology, Education, Travel & Tourism, and Human Capital Solutions. With a reputation for innovation, operational excellence, and trusted partnerships, ERAM Holdings continues to deliver sustainable value to clients across industries and geographies.

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