Espire Hospitality Limited expands its uber-luxury portfolio by entering into an agreement with Marriott International to manage its upcoming 'JW Marriott Resort & Spa' near Vrindavan

Nestled at a prime location near Vrindavan, an hour's drive from New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, the resort offers outstanding connectivity and a tranquil setting accentuated with scenic water bodies and rolling green expanses. Spread across 14 acres of picturesque, serene landscapes, JW Marriott Resort & Spa is envisioned as an oasis of calm, where every glance reveals art and culture. Sustainability, local craftsmanship, and conscious sourcing are the pillars of the design philosophy adapted to create this sanctuary.

The resort, slated to welcome guests from January 2029, will feature 151 luxurious keys, comprising elegantly appointed rooms, expansive villas with cascading waterfalls, and an opulent Presidential Suite. Designed for staycations, corporate FITs, conferences, MICE and weddings, JW Marriott Resort & Spa aims to provide a blend of serenity and world-class luxury, elevating the standards of mindful hospitality.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Akhil Arora, CEO & Managing Director, Espire Hospitality Limited, said,

"We are delighted to join hands with Marriott International for this marquee project that reflects our deep commitment to creating exceptional hospitality destinations. JW Marriott Resort & Spa, has been envisioned as a sanctuary of soulful luxury, where contemporary elegance meets nature, culture, and timeless experiences. This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening our luxury portfolio, and we look forward to bringing another world-class resort experience to our guests."

"This partnership with Marriott International is a testament to our strategic focus on expanding the uber-luxury portfolio with iconic, high-impact developments. We are proud to bring yet another landmark project to life, reinforcing the momentum of our rapid growth trajectory," added Mr. Gagan Oberoi, CEO, Espire Group.

At JW Marriott Resort & Spa, the guests can indulge in exclusive culinary experiences at three stunning dining venues including an all-day multi-cuisine restaurant and a specialty restaurant with alfresco seating, along with a sophisticated poolside bar. The wellness sanctuary will be a standout highlight, featuring the Eden-inspired spa with four therapy rooms, a full-service health club, a stylish salon, and dedicated recreational spaces including a kids' club and a unique mini water park. The outdoor heated pool and separate children's pool will further enrich the guest experience.

Complementing these offerings is a comprehensive selection of premium event spaces for weddings, milestone celebrations, corporate gatherings, and retreats, including a grand ballroom, a beautifully landscaped Celebrations Courtyard, and four versatile meeting rooms, positioning the resort as an ideal destination for unforgettable events.

ABOUT ESPIRE HOSPITALITY

Espire Hospitality Limited (BSE: 532016) is a distinguished name in the hospitality sector managing a diverse portfolio of 20 hotels and resorts, including the iconic and India's most magnificent uber-luxury resort 'Six Senses Fort Barwara', the exquisite and multi award-winning opulent boutique brand 'ZANA - Luxury Resorts', and the popular mid-market chain 'Country Inn Hotels and Resorts'. These destinations are meticulously chosen to offer guests unparalleled experiences in adventure, discovery, and soulful inspiration.

As one of India's most rapidly expanding hospitality companies, Espire Hospitality Limited is poised for significant expansion, with plans to open 15 new hotels and resorts by the end of FY-27. As a key entity of the renowned Espire Group, which operates across Hospitality, IT Solutions and Education, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth and innovation.

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