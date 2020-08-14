EsseNVideri Media acquires the Indian affiliate site Guide2Gambling.in

Guide2Gambling.in sales in the first two quarters of 2020 amounted to approximately EUR 50,000 with a profit margin surpassing 55%. The majority of the revenue comes from organic traffic under RS (rev share) agreements and the site is expected to generate a minimum of at least 2000 new depositing clients this year.

"I am extremely proud of acquiring G2G who launched as one of the first affiliate sites in the Indian market and are therefore a perfect fit for EsseN Videri Media. The transaction is the first in EsseNViderias history and in line with the company strategy to grow in the Indian market. With G2G we are strengthening our Share of Voice in India and the domain complements our existing portfolio. In parallel we are strengthening our organisation with the three Co-Founders who will join our management group and be a part of our daily operations. This will hopefully create synergies within the group and increase our current momentum," says Mattias Bergehed, CEO at EsseN Videri Media.

Esse N Videri has grown into the leading affiliate website for Indian players and I am thrilled that G2G will be a part of their network. I will still have an operational role in the site and the synergies will take G2G to the next level," says Christopher Baude, CMO at Esse N Videri Media and Co-Founder and previous owner of Guide2Gambling.in

About EsseNVideri Media

EsseNVideri Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the Igaming vertical. Esse N Videri Media primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com and guide2gambling.in . Esses core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia. The company has approximately 12 employees and the headquarter is located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

