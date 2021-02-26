Estée Lauder Signs Actress Ana de Armas as New Global Brand Ambassador

"We are thrilled to welcome Ana to the Estée Lauder brand," said Stéphane de La Faverie, Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies & Global Brand President, Estée Lauder and AERIN. "Her story of overcoming barriers to achieve her dreams and become an accomplished actress is inspiring to women around the world, and her talent, warmth and beauty will bring a new energy to the brand."

"I am honored to represent such an iconic brand," said Ana de Armas. "Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story."

About Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is a Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, who made a name for herself for more than a decade in Spain and the United States, has become one of the industry's most sought-after actresses. Her compelling performances bring warmth, passion and versatility to the big screen. Born in Cuba, de Armas made her feature film debut in Una Rosa De Francia for the Cuban Institute of Cinematography. Following years of success as an actress in Spain, Ana made the transition to Hollywood and has starred in films such as Blade Runner 2049 and War Dogs working with some of the industry's most critically acclaimed actors and directors, including Denis Villeneuve, Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro. De Armas' breakout role of Marta in the beloved modern-day murder mystery Knives Out earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination, solidifying her as one of Hollywood's brightest stars. This year, Ana will reunite with her Knives Out co-star Daniel Craig in Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die, the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise. She will also star Adrian Lyne's thriller Deep Water, and in Andrew Dominik's highly anticipated Blonde, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, portraying actress, model, singer and icon Marilyn Monroe. She is currently in production for Netflix's The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo Brothers.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

