ETRANS SOLUTIONS PVT LTD ACQUIRES RANET4U, CHARTS GROWTH PATH

KOLKATA, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leading e-logistics, fleet management solutions company, recently completed the acquisition of Bengaluru-based telematics and IoT Company Ranet4u — a subsidiary of Rane Holdings.

As per the acquisition agreement, Rane Holdings has been allotted 8,62,505 (Eight lakhs sixty two thousand five hundred and five) equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each, in exchange for the sale of the entire investment held in Ranet4u to eTrans Solutions Private Limited. With this acquisition, Ranet4u becomes a part of eTrans and is henceforth named eTranst4u.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Shoummo Acharya, Founder & Chairman, eTrans Solutions said, "This acquisition brings about a great strategic fit in terms of product and solutions synergy and complementary core competencies. Already a pioneer in vehicle tracking and GPS solutions since the last two decades, eTrans is now stronger than ever to deliver greater value with its expanded product and solutions repertoire and wider geographical reach. We have in place a great team of over 400 people spread across India, with a customer-first approach, going the extra mile to ensure seamless and superior service to both existing eTrans and eTranst4u customers. The combined portfolio will not only provide comprehensive customer-centric solutions across the e-logistics and transportation solutions landscape, we are also fully poised to expand our presence globally, to a wider customer base."

Mr. Acharya further added, "After its inception in 2000, while aiming for a pan-India footprint, we realized that logistics sector found the concept new and ahead of its time; in other words, we faced the inherent first-mover disadvantages, So, we decided that it would be more prudent to focus initially on Eastern India, create a robust business model, and then slowly spread our footprint. Customers such as Tata Steel, Jindal, TML, CESC with whom we enjoy an enduring partnership, repose their trust in us, and over the years we became the 'go- to-provider' in the steel, aluminium, mining, public utility and gas sectors and associated logistics & transportation companies. However, this home-grown company's vision to create a stronger presence beyond the state or country's boundaries never wavered, but with the pandemic challenges taking its toll on the business landscape, we had to pause this vision for a while. After exploring multiple options, we finally chose t4u.The company, besides possessing synergy in solutions, as mentioned earlier, comes with a host of quality customers in India and has a global presence as well."

"The combined strength of eTrans and eTranst4u would truly enhance the length and breath of our reach and make us a full service technology solutions organization with improved efficiency, value-added services catering to diverse and wider segments pan India and globally," Mr. Acharya emphasized.

Speaking about the company's future plans, Mr. Acharya mentioned, "eTrans posted Rs 20.7 Crs as revenue from operations during the year 2022-23, a 25% percent growth over the previous year. The combined base of both eTrans and eTranst4u is now Rs 28 Crs. Our target for 2023-2024 is achieving Rs 40 Crs top line, and in 3 years' horizon, I am optimistic of achieving an organic turnover of Rs 100 Crs." He also added, "As part of our future plans, eTrans plans to focus on several initiatives, such as enhancing real-time tracking capabilities, improving overall operational efficiency, investing in more cutting edge IoT/Technology, and attuning talent and capabilities. In other words, with the combined technology, capabilities and talents of eTrans and eTranst4u, we shall be pulling out all the stops to better serve our customers and emerge a leader in the space in which we operate."

About eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd

The Company is a leading provider of vehicle tracking, telematics and fleet management solutions, having its corporate office in Kolkata, with a pan-India presence, serving the logistics industry since the last 23 years. It is the first Company in the tracking domain of India that prides itself on having both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications. Over the years, eTrans has evolved as the customers' go-to provider for vehicle tracking and transportation solutions.

eTrans has been manufacturing its own GPS units, approved by both ARAI &iCAT and compliant with automotive industry standards. The Company, as part of the Make in India initiative, has successfully ventured into designing and indigenously manufacturing the AIS-140-certified GPS device (DARSH), Network Video Recorder (NVR) with Fatigue Monitor system (FMS) which meet the topmost safety and incident management compliance requirements. Other solutions include the fuel sensor system, rear view camera with HD video and IR mode, in-bound and in-plant tracking, parking lot management, and customer data centres among others. In-house facilities include a full-fledged embedded lab, firmware development team, capability in schematic design PCB layout and complete product design, R&D, assembly and testing product customization.

Key customers of eTrans consist of blue chip companies, such as Tata Steel, JSL, JSW, Govt of Jharkhand, Vedanta, CESC, Visa Steel, Neelachal Ispat, etc.

About eTrans4u (formerly Ranet4u)

A full-service IoT company specializing in a host of tech platforms, namely, IoT, geospatial, end-to-end telematics solutions, business intelligence, cloud, mobile, and data analytics. The company has also developed an e-governance IT solution named Sand Mining Administration Regulation Transportation (SMART).

Not only in India, eTranst4u customers span across the globe and include leading MNCs, Indian Govt institutes, large corporates and top start-ups. Some noteworthy customers in India include DHL, Amazon, Revv, Mahindra Logistics, JSMDC, RML, WSG among others. The global customer base comprises giants such as Jotun, McDonald's and the business partnership footprint covers Oman (Muscat Smart Technology), Kenya, Uganda (Endeavour Africa Ltd), Bahrain & Kuwait (Data Capture Systems), Tanzania (Power Track) and Nigeria (Digi Plus), to name a few.

