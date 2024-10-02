Euromonitor International launches Passport AI - a gamechanger for the data analysis industry

Passport AI will leverage the power of generative AI to transform the way our clients' access and use market intelligence

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromonitor International has today launched Passport AI – a game changer for the data analysis industry.

Passport AI is specially designed to supercharge the power of data analytics firm Euromonitor International's market intelligence expertise. The platform will leverage the power of generative AI to transform the way clients are able to access and use Euromonitor's market intelligence.

Euromonitor's Passport AI utilises a powerful combination of technologies and approaches:

Large Language Models (LLMs): These powerful AI models are trained on massive amounts of text data. Passport AI leverages LLMs to understand your natural language questions and identify relevant information within our extensive content library.

Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): This approach ensures Passport AI stays grounded in fact-based information. Instead of creating entirely new responses, RAG retrieves and summarises relevant content from trusted Euromonitor publications. This allows clients to verify the source of the information and feel confident in its reliability.

Multi-Agent System (MAS ): This innovative system acts behind the scenes, working like a team of virtual researchers. MAS helps Passport AI refine your question and identify the most relevant information across our content, even with terminology specific to Passport or newly introduced natural language search.

Combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human intelligence

Lamine Lahouasnia, Director of Generative AI at Euromonitor International, said: "We are already the first destination for organisations seeking growth and Passport AI's impressive features, combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human intelligence, will ensure fast and easy access to our Passport product and our data analytics.

"Unlike other generative AI tools, the information provided by Passport AI is 100% sourced from Euromonitor's trusted content. This transparency allows users to interrogate the underlying sources and have complete confidence in the credibility of the answers they receive."

Tim Kitchin, CEO of Euromonitor International, said: "This significant investment in Passport AI underscores our dedication to client empowerment and demonstrates our commitment to continuous product improvement. We believe Passport AI will help clients derive even more value from the intelligence they already have access to within Passport, make the most of opportunities our insights uncover and achieve greater success."