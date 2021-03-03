Everstone Group Wins Back to Back Awards AGAIN

IndoSpace, the real estate arm of Everstone Group and India's largest developer of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks has again been named as the 'Firm of the Year - India' by 'PERE', the real estate arm of PEI, at PERE Awards 2020. IndoSpace has won this award for second year in a row. PERE is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets.

The jury members of the renowned 'VC Circle Awards 2021' have named Sameer Sain, Co-founder and CEO, Everstone Group as 'Investment Professional of the Year' at VC Circle Awards 2021. The VC Circle Awards are India's most coveted and pre-eminent honours for disruptive and fast-growth businesses in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem. Last year, Everstone Capital was named as 'Indian Fund Manager of the Year' at VC Circle Awards 2020.

Sameer Sain, Co-Founder and CEO, Everstone Group, said, "The year 2020 has been a strong year for the Everstone Group. The hard work of the team has led to these coveted industry recognitions and we are delighted to win these four extremely eminent awards in the most challenging times. We are thankful to our investors and partners for their belief in us and a special thanks to our incredibly talented team. We aim to raise the bar every year and look forward to 2021."

VC Circle awards are jury-based whereas the PEI and PERE awards follow a rigorous nomination and global voting process that involves investors, peers, and subscribers from the private equity and real estate industry respectively.

Everstone is a premier investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets of ~ US$6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, green infrastructure and venture capital. Everstone has a significant resource base across its seven offices in Singapore, India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore), London, New York and Mauritius, comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

