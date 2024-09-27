Eviden supercomputer powers Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF)

MUMBAI, India , Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviden, the Atos Group business leader in advanced computing, is delighted to announce that the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated two supercomputers at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida.

Eviden has delivered two supercomputers dedicated to weather and climate research to NCMRWF and IITM at these sites. Based on Eviden's BullSequana XH technology , these systems have a combined power of up to 21.91 Petaflops and rely on Eviden's unique patented Direct Liquid Cooling technology to cool the system using warm water.

The IITM system (Named ARKA) is equipped with a compute power of 11.77 Petaflops and 33 Petabytes of storage, while the NCMRWF System (Named Arunika) is equipped with a compute power of 8.24 Petaflops with 24 Petabytes of storage. Additionally, the installation features a dedicated standalone system for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications with a capacity of 1.9 Petaflops.

Eviden has created these supercomputers by integrating technologies in partnership with AMD, Nvidia, and DDN.

Emmanuel Le Roux, Head of Big Data and Security at Eviden, Atos Group said, "It is a great honour for Eviden to have the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurating the supercomputers at NCMRWF and IITM. We are proud to be working with these Ministry of Earth Sciences institutions and to provide them with best-in-class technologies for critical projects of national importance, such as weather modelling and climate research. India is a crucial country for Eviden, and we are committed to supporting it with our expertise and advanced technology in supercomputing."

"Accurate weather forecasting is computationally intensive and demands the best- in-class high-performance computing for higher resolution and accurate forecasts. We are happy to partner with Eviden because of their strong record in delivering advanced supercomputing solutions for meteorological services designed for superior energy efficiency," said Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

