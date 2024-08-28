EvoluteIQ Celebrates Third Consecutive Stevie Award Win in the No Code/Low Code Category

STOCKHOLM and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoluteIQ, a leader in enterprise automation, announces its recognition at the 2024 Stevie Awards, securing the Silver Stevie® Award in the No Code/Low Code category. This latest accolade is a testament to EvoluteIQ's commitment to pioneering cutting-edge, no-code/low-code solutions that empower businesses to accelerate digital transformation with unmatched efficiency and flexibility. EvoluteIQ was awarded Gold in 2022 and Silver in 2023 as well.

Founded in 2019, EvoluteIQ aims to democratize digital transformation, making advanced automation technology accessible to organizations of all sizes. It integrates end-to-end intelligent business automation platform that combines the capabilities of GenAI, process orchestration, data and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors, RPA and front-end application development to build seamless user journeys in a low-code/no-code manner.

The Stevie Awards are globally recognized honors that celebrate excellence in business achievements across various categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. This year's awards drew more than 3,600 nominations from 62 nations and territories.

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October."

Talking about the win, Sameet Gupte, Co-founder and CEO of EvoluteIQ said, "Our consistent recognition at the Stevie Awards is not just a milestone, but a reflection of our relentless pursuit to redefine digital transformation. Each win reinforces our commitment to empowering businesses with no-code/low-code solutions that are not only innovative but also practical in solving real-world challenges. As we celebrate this achievement, we are inspired to further elevate the standards of enterprise automation, ensuring our platform continues to be a catalyst for growth and innovation across industries."

EvoluteIQ's platform has revolutionized how enterprises approach digital transformation by enabling them to rapidly build and deploy complex applications without the need for extensive coding. The company's success in the Stevie Awards underscores its leadership and influence in the no-code/low-code technology landscape.

About EvoluteIQ

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, EvoluteIQ is a leading innovator in the Intelligent business automation space, offering the powerful and intuitive EIQ Platform. Founded in 2019, EvoluteIQ aims to democratize digital transformation, making advanced automation technology accessible to organizations of all sizes. Supported by top-tier investors such as Nordea, Confidus VC, and Round2Capital, EvoluteIQ is a Series A funded company, driving continuous innovation and growth. The company operates globally, with a significant presence in the North America, Europe, UK, and India. This unified solution ensures end-to-end automation, allowing even non-technical users to drive digital transformation effortlessly through an intuitive low-code/no-code interface. By streamlining workflows and reducing manual effort, EvoluteIQ helps organizations enhance productivity and create exceptional user experiences.

For more information, please visit to Website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

