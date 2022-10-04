EvolveWare Facilitates Non-disruptive Application Modernization with Industry's First and Only Agile Business Rules Extraction Solution

New capabilities eliminate code freezes by allowing continuous updates to the business rules extraction process, thereby preventing delays in critical policy changes, reducing unwarranted pressure on development and keeping functionality of the modernized application in sync with policy updates.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolveWare, a leader in automating the maintenance and modernization of software applications since 2001, today announced the industry's first Agile Business Rules Extraction (Agile BRE) solution on its award-winning Intellisys™ platform.

Utilizing intelligent automation, Agile BRE empowers organizations to update business policies and modernize applications concurrently, without the hassle of having to freeze code during the process. Enterprises and government agencies can now make changes to existing code at any point in the rules extraction process with minimal impact on work already performed. Agile BRE will not only enable organizations to accelerate modernization projects with 60+% savings in time and effort as compared to using a manual approach, but it will also power larger digital transformation initiatives by facilitating the update and modernization of applications at the same time.

As stated in a recent Gartner® report Use Continuous Modernization to Optimize Legacy

Applications, "A rip-and-replace approach to modernizing applications can be highly disruptive to the organization in terms of cost, risk, time and impact. These factors often outweigh the potential benefits." According to Gartner, "continuous modernization is an iterative approach for identifying, prioritizing and removing obstacles to digital business from legacy applications." They recommend that organizations "implement continuous modernization by identifying, prioritizing and removing the most severe friction points — business capabilities with poor application support." However, the need to freeze live code has traditionally disrupted the ability to do so, as this kind of modernization approach implies that old and new applications must coexist for the length of the project.

"With the introduction of Agile BRE, we are empowering organizations with a holistic view of their software application portfolio and the ability to utilize a scientific approach to optimization and modernization," said Miten Marfatia, founder and CEO of EvolveWare. "Modernization initiatives are persistently plagued by a lack of visibility, undefined processes and a reluctance to use a phased approach. This propensity to cut corners is partially due to the time pressures resulting from having to place a hold on business policy changes during the course of these projects. Our continued commitment to reduce the stress of application modernization has been the driving force behind this innovation."

Now Agile BRE, available on the Intellisys platform, empowers IT teams to continuously modernize their applications without the risk of losing critical information and updates that are incorporated into these applications while modernizing them. This capability adds another first to a platform that is already unique in allowing a phased approach, flexible processes and multiple pathways to application modernization.

The enhanced Intellisys platform:

Enables code updates to be transferred automatically into the extracted business rules repository without affecting the rules that are not impacted by the updates. For rules impacted by the updates, a report is generated highlighting the changes;

without affecting the rules that are not impacted by the updates. For rules impacted by the updates, a report is generated highlighting the changes; Equips teams to perform BRE on multiple applications at the same time, generating a single repository or multiple repositories of their documentation including diagrams, reports, logic, database details, and critical dependencies;

generating a single repository or multiple repositories of their documentation including diagrams, reports, logic, database details, and critical dependencies; Saves 60% or more in time and effort, according to customers, by automating the extraction of foundational knowledge from code using machine-learning techniques, and by automating the consolidation of extracted logic into rules;

by automating the extraction of foundational knowledge from code using machine-learning techniques, and by automating the consolidation of extracted logic into rules; Provides support for 20+ languages , legacy and modern;

, legacy and modern; Mitigates risk by keeping track of all the activities performed and by allowing consolidation and optimization actions to be reverted to its original state;

by keeping track of all the activities performed and by allowing consolidation and optimization actions to be reverted to its original state; Facilitates application understanding for technical and non-technical stakeholders by presenting logic in multiple formats, including pseudo code, flowcharts, decision tables, and in business analyst language;

for technical and non-technical stakeholders by presenting logic in multiple formats, including pseudo code, flowcharts, decision tables, and in business analyst language; Simplifies moving extracted rules to third-party platforms like DROOLs by automating the transfer process.

"Agile BRE will revolutionize application modernization and empower transformation of entire portfolios without delays and constraints," said Keith Cox, Managing Director, Application Modernization & Migration, Deloitte Consulting, LLP. "We are very excited about this enhancement and look forward to continued success from our strategic partnership with EvolveWare."

About EvolveWare

EvolveWare has been dedicated to providing enterprises, partners, and government organizations with a seamless application modernization journey since 2001. Its industry-leading Intellisys™platform is the only end-to-end solution that automates the processes involved in maintaining and modernizing applications written in 20+ programming languages. Incorporating a unique, patented technology, this automation platform mitigates risk with a phased approach and delivers a truly agile modernization experience. EvolveWare is proud to have strategic partnerships with Deloitte and KPMG amongst others, and to have delivered successful results in record time for customers such as BMI, the State of New York, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, EvolveWare's global team is committed to continuous innovation, outstanding client services, and support. For more information, visit www.evolveware.com.

