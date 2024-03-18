Ex Navy Commander Anil D'Souza exits India's largest digital compliance platform, Simpliance, with INR 28 crores

BENGALURU, India, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Naval Commander and founder/CEO of Simpliance, Anil Prem D'Souza, along with his investment company, Cbensol, and co-founder/COO, Hansa Sharma, exited Simpliance on March 14, 2024, with a combined net worth of INR 28 crores.

Anil Prem D'Souza bootstrapped Simpliance, and it was subsequently backed by HR solutions company Quess Corp, in 2016. Quess Corp divested its entire stake in Simpliance to Xcelerate-backed Aparajitha Corporate Services, for INR 120 crores. Simpliance was the brainchild of Lt. Cdr. Anil Prem D'Souza who recognised the need to streamline India's labor laws at a time when credible online information and software automation on compliances were lacking.

At its peak, Simpliance became the go-to resource for over 100K+ subscribers/industry professionals and 1.8mn+ users seeking day-to-day compliance information, solidifying its position as a key player in the compliance industry. Lt. Cdr. Anil Prem D'Souza attributes Simpliance's success to his unwavering belief in process and discipline, values instilled in him during his tenure in the Navy. His exceptional leadership skills and trust in his team were instrumental in achieving one of the highest valuations in the specific industry sector.

Elaborating on his future plans, Anil Prem D'Souza said, "I plan to explore opportunities in the rapidly growing waste management industry and also aim to solve challenges plaguing the real estate sector." "My aspiration is to continue solving critical issues affecting businesses and individuals across the country," he signs off.