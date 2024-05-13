EXA Infrastructure and HGC extend partnership for bridging continents and enabling customer growth

HONG KONG and LONDON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage and EXA Infrastructure, the leading digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe to North America today announced their new partnership to boost customer growth across Asia and enabling connectivity to EXA's extensive fibre infrastructure network.

HGC will now be able to leverage EXA's extensive backbone network and access to hundreds of data centers across Europe and North America supporting HGC's customers to extend their reach beyond Asia.

This partnership brings together network footprints across Asia, Europe and the United States, representing a concrete response to the surge in the demand for digital services, globalization and the interconnectedness of the global economy. HGC and EXA Infrastructure are committed to building and maintaining the infrastructure in their respective continents that will support customer demand and fuel innovation. This shared vision between HGC and EXA underpins the cooperation.

Nicholas Collins, Chief Commercial Officer, EXA Infrastructure, said: "As we embark on this partnership with HGC, we recognise the ever-increasing demand for international bandwidth and the critical role infrastructure plays in meeting this demand. Together, EXA and HGC are committed to not only connecting continents but also fueling economic growth and innovation."

Paul Lai, Senior Vice President, Global Carrier Data of HGC International Business, added, "We are enthusiastic to line up this partnership with EXA to expand our reach. The European and APAC ties can be further strengthened through our collaboration, and we are eager to contribute to the surging demands of our customers and partners. The infrastructure gap is bridged by leveraging on both EXA and HGC's footprints."

About EXA Infrastructure

EXA Infrastructure is an award-winning portfolio company of I Squared Capital and the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America. With over 20 years of experience in building resilient networks, EXA Infrastructure provides the critical modern infrastructure and unrivalled engineering expertise that serves as the backbone for digital and economic growth. This includes mission-critical networks for governments and enterprises, hyperscale infrastructure for the world's most innovative and influential businesses, and ultra-low latency, high bandwidth networks for financial, gaming and broadcast services. Headquartered in London, the company owns 151,000 kilometres of fibre network across 34 countries, including six transatlantic cables and the lowest latency link between Europe and North America.

For more information, see exainfra.net

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 19 overseas offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk