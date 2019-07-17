Excelity Global Announces Strategic Alliance With Trans Skills to Expand Into META Region

BANGALORE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore headquartered Excelity Global, a pioneer in the HCM and Payroll solutions in Asia Pacific and Dubai based Trans Skills, a leading payroll solutions provider across the META region, today announced a strategic alliance to strengthen their portfolio of global HR services and solutions.

Excelity Global and Trans Skills alliance is aimed at expanding their global presence and partnership to maximize customer benefit. Leveraging a natural complementarity between Trans Skills' Payroll software and Excelity Globals' leading HCM and Payroll solutions, the alliance will help build and sustain business benefits to customers across 40 countries.

Jeya Kumar, Executive Chairman, Excelity Global, said, "Our digital-first platform, powered by AI and machine learning is opening doors to a whole new world of possibility in the HR space. At Excelity we have designed and put into play from our deep domain expertise and developed a deep understanding of the risks that HR professionals face every day. We now plan to extend our expertise further to META region by partnering with Trans Skills. Together, we will focus to give MNCs and large enterprises a future-ready technology platform to manage their end-to-end Human Capital Management needs providing enhanced Payroll and HCM solutions."

Maen Samara, Chief Executive Officer, Trans Skills, said, "We have always admired Excelity's success and we are excited to play a role in its ongoing growth in the global HCM industry. Trans Skills with its devotion to the multi-country payroll outsource services has built strong disruptive technology as well as regional presence to better support its growing network of clients and their demanding businesses."

This partnership bridged and connected Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa allowing us to serve a wider range of customers while maintaining a seamless experience, centricity, and quality.

About Trans Skills

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Trans Skills LLC is a technology-driven Human Capital Services provider offering human-centric B2B services, with offices in the Middle East and a global network active in 30 countries covering the META region. Proud member of Alserkal Group, Alserkal has played a crucial part in the diplomatic, economic and cultural role for the past 70 years. This established Emirati company has grown its reach and has maintained connections in the UAE and neighboring countries."

About Excelity

Headquartered in Singapore, Excelity Global Solutions is Asia's largest HCM solutions service provider with more than 20 years' experience, working with 500+ clients across 20+ countries in Asia Pacific region. A leading HR technology company in the region, Excelity Global has payroll delivery centers set up in Singapore, India, China, Malaysia and Philippines; and takes pride in delivering more than 1.2 million employees a month. Excelity Global operates its proprietary payroll platform in 14 countries in the Asia Pacific region, delivered through Managed Service, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models.

