Exclusive Francis Newton Souza Artworks Expected to Break an All-time Record at the Waddington's Auction (Toronto, Canada)

- The Auction will take place from Nov 23 - 28, 2019

MUMBAI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists with their magical strokes can create a window into another world. Francis Newton Souza is one of India's best-known contemporary painters whose style was bold that made eye-catching and visually arresting statements. Every magical touch by Francis Newton Souza collapses the distance between observers of the work of art today and the former world that the artist inhabited half an era ago. Three of his best works are offered in the online auction at Waddington's International Art Auction (Toronto, Canada) from November 23 - 28, 2019 accessible for everyone to bid.

The three Souza masterpieces to be displayed at the auction are from the exclusive series of Souza 61 'Self Portrait' and Souza 65 'Multicoloured Villagescape'. All the pieces hold great value for F. N. Souza and his family, as it represents Souza's affinity for the catholic faith and for Goan and Portuguese culture and history. All the pieces placed for the sale comes with a specific authenticity certificate which was signed and is not arized by F.N. Souza during his last family vacations in Goa and Karwar, just a year before his passing.

A founder of Mumbai's highly influential Progressive Artists' Group, he moved to London in the late 40s where his talent was quickly recognized. His big break as an artist came in the year 1955, when his 'Nirvana of a Maggot' got published in the Encounter magazine, which was owned by Stephen Spender. This was a perfect platform for Souza to start his painting career in London. In 1959, one of his books 'Words and Lines' was published and it received literary recognition. In 1967, he migrated to New York where he received the prestigious Guggenheim International Award in recognition of his timeless and priceless contribution to the art society. Souza possessed a taste like no other when it came to his artwork.

Witness the magic of a great artist ahead of his era at the Waddington's International Art Auction from November 23 - 28, 2019.

Link: https://www.waddingtons.ca/auction/international-art-nov-28-2019/

Where: Waddington's Auction

Date: November 23 - 28, 2019

Contact: Susan Robertson, Waddington's

About F.N. Souza

Born into an aristocratic Roman Catholic family in Goa, Francis Newton Souza married Francis Patrick Souza's mother Barbara Maureen Zinkant in 1965 in London; soon after they relocated to New York City in 1967. The Souza lineage can be traced to the Portuguese royal family. Their roots are linked to Martim Afonso De Sousa, the 12th Governor of Goa, appointed by Dom Joao the 3rd of Portugal, to rule Goa from 1542 to 1545. The Souza family own properties and mansions in many parts of Goa and are respected members of society that serve as judges, advocates, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and educationists. Today, the De Souza's have settled over the length and breadth of the globe including Mumbai, Goa, Europe, Africa, America and Australia. On his frequent visits to Goa from the UK and New York Souza created thousands of works of art including, 'Women and Phoenix' (1950); 'Nude in Profile' (1952); 'Indian Women' (1954); Untitled 'Head of Man' (1957 & 1960) 'The Roman' (1966) and many more on canvas, board and cloth. The F.N. Souza International Fine Art Foundation and Family Trust was started in memory of Francis Newton Souza over 12 years ago to preserve his legacy and his family history and aristocratic ancestry.

SOURCE The F.N. Souza International Fine Art Foundation and Family Trust