Exicom Delivers its Strongest Quarter of FY26 as Both Businesses Return to Sharp Growth

Q4 STANDALONE REVENUE +33% YOY, EBITDA MARGIN AT 10.6% — THE HIGHEST OF FY26

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TURNS BREAKEVEN THIS QUARTER, A FIRST SINCE THE TRITIUM ACQUISITION

NEW DELHI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (BSE: 544133) (NSE: EXICOM), one of India's leading EV charging and critical power companies, today announced its financial results for Q4 and full year FY26. Standalone revenue for the year stood at ~₹895 crore (+19% YoY) and consolidated revenue at ~₹1,152 crore (+33% YoY). Standalone EBITDA and PAT for the year were ~₹70 crore and ~₹13.6 crore respectively, while on a consolidated basis, EBITDA and PAT losses stood at ~₹103 crore and ~₹274 crore.

A closing quarter that validates the year's direction

Q4 brought together what earlier quarters had been building toward. The standalone business, Exicom's India engine, delivered an improved performance in Q4, with quarterly EBITDA margin rising steadily through FY26 from 5.8% in Q1 to 10.6% in Q4. Strong domestic growth, rising exports and Tritium's commercial scale-up moved consolidated EBITDA to breakeven this quarter, from a loss of ~₹32 crore in Q3. Full-year consolidated PAT losses were wider than FY25, but the gap is structural, not operational. The primary reason is Tritium's contribution of twelve months of operations in FY26 versus seven months in FY25. The Q4 trajectory can be considered a better read on the potential of the company, even though Q1, as seen in past years, tends to be a softer quarter than Q4.

Characterizing the financial performance of the year, Anant Nahata, CEO and Managing Director, Exicom said "FY26 demanded a lot of us, and Q4 reflects the result of that work. Revenues grew strongly, with both India and the global business contributing meaningfully. Our standalone business posted a strong EBITDA, and the consolidated business turned EBITDA-breakeven for the first time since the Tritium acquisition - reflecting better product mix, sharper execution, and Tritium beginning to scale commercially."

EV Charging: Strong demand cycle and continued business momentum

India's EV market continued signalling strong growth in FY26, with 4-wheeler EV sales rising ~109% YoY. This buoyancy in demand is broad-based with nearly 15 EV launches, e-bus and commercial vehicle traction, and state and central policies setting the groundwork for sustained long term growth.

In the current quarter, Exicom growth tracked well above the market, with the standalone business growing 27% QoQ against a ~14% market expansion. Q4 set new records for Exicom on quarterly EVSE revenue, DC chargers sold (>120 kW), service and projects revenue, and global manufactured-and-sold volumes. Some key highlights:

With Exicom One – the integrated charging infrastructure deployment solution, Exicom delivered the country's largest fast-charging rollout in 180+ cities, 350+ locations for a leading passenger car OEM along with the fastest ultrafast deployment of 16 stations for a leading SUV OEM

– the integrated charging infrastructure deployment solution, Exicom delivered the in 180+ cities, 350+ locations for a leading passenger car OEM along with the fastest ultrafast deployment of 16 stations for a leading SUV OEM On the technology front, Exicom upgraded its Remote Management System with AI capabilities and commissioned a new Network Operations Centre (NOC) for predictive diagnostics, improving the reliability of public chargers at scale

and commissioned a new for predictive diagnostics, improving the reliability of public chargers at scale Exicom is steadily building exports into a structural revenue pillar. Progress is visible with global efforts on pipeline development and Southeast Asia's early momentum. This reflects in EV exports revenue of ~₹30 crore, up more than 2x from last year, and a strong order pipeline heading into FY27

Tritium delivered its strongest commercial quarter yet, under Exicom ownership - USD $9.7 Mn in revenue (+157% QoQ) and a USD $12.6 Mn backlog entering Q1 FY27. Tritium's next-generation DC-FLEX fleet charger secured orders from one of the largest US fleet operators, with deliveries expected to begin in CY 2027. Tritium was also selected as the charging technology vendor for a major American urban ferry electrification programme. Its GRID-FLEX, an 800 VDC bidirectional platform for battery storage and data centres, is currently in pilot with a global hyperscaler ; which if successful, could unlock a new opportunity that would have a potential to scale product line revenues by ~USD 30 Mn from 2027. With commercial traction now visible and product launches lined up, Tritium remains firmly on track for EBITDA breakeven in Q4 FY27.

Critical Power: Operating through a soft industry cycle, positioned for a stronger FY27

Telecom tower rollout growth softened to ~3.7% YoY in FY26 against a five-year CAGR of 5.8%, as operator capex shifted from expansion to densification and 5G upgrades. The cycle is now turning with telcos and tower companies having announced investment plans for FY27.

Complementing this all-round improvement, the business secured a landmark order for DC power systems from a major Indian telco for delivery in FY27 and recorded its highest-ever quarterly exports to Africa, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The BESS solutions also made good early headway, with 10 projects commissioned during the year giving Exicom a solid base to scale through FY27.

Hyderabad manufacturing facility

One of FY26's defining milestones was the inauguration of Exicom's integrated Hyderabad plant in March 2026. Built on a ~₹216 crore investment, it expands the company's manufacturing capacity 2.5x. The facility is architected on Industry 4.0 principles, with advanced automation, robotics, and specialised testing infrastructure for power electronics. Going into FY27, it gives Exicom the scale and quality edge to convert demand into market wins. The plant also brings global technology home, with local manufacturing of Tritium's liquid-cooled power modules.

"FY27 begins with capacity in place, strong customer traction, Tritium gaining commercial ground, and both businesses operating into demand environments that look materially healthier than the last year. The macro picture has its own set of variables - geopolitical and supply chain shifts that could pressure cost structures, alongside currency and commodity volatility, but we are watching them closely and are confident in our ability to navigate effectively." Anant Nahata, CEO and Managing Director, Exicom added.

Financials (₹ Crore)

₹ Crore Standalone Consolidated Q4 FY26 Q3 FY26 Q4 FY25 FY26 FY25 Q4 FY26 Q3 FY26 Q4 FY25 FY26 FY25 Revenue 282 234 213 895 752 388 277 266 1,152 868 EBITDA 30 16 12 70 40 0.3 (32) (16) (103) (37) PAT 12 4 5 14 21 (54) (68) (62) (274) (110) Note: Figures rounded to nearest crore. Negative figures in parentheses.

About Exicom

Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturer, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spearheading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Europe and over 1,50,000 chargers sold worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

"Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied depending upon economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors"

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