Exicom joins hands with ChargeZone to develop and deploy high power EV Charging Stations across India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exicom, one of India's leading EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturer, has joined hands with ChargeZone, India's fastest growing integrated e-mobility company to develop and deploy 500+ future-ready, high-power EV Charging Stations including those integrated with renewable energy. India's push towards clean energy and the increased adoption of electric vehicles make it crucial to develop and deploy scalable and sustainable charging solutions. This collaboration aligns with the government's intent of building robust EV infrastructure to accelerate the transition to emission-free mobility in the country.

As a part of this collaboration, Exicom will develop & supply ultra high-power charging solutions to be deployed by ChargeZone at its upcoming hubs and public charging locations. Leveraging its design-led manufacturing capability and homegrown software stack for remote management of EV chargers, Exicom will develop solutions that boost the reliability of high-power charging, helping ChargeZone minimize range anxiety for its customers.

The companies also outlined building 'greener' EV stations as one of their top priorities and shared their plans to develop and deploy renewable energy supported EV charging stations. Exicom's flagship solution in this space - Harmony Boost will form a key cornerstone of this partnership. This BESS integrated charging solution will not only ensure faster and more reliable charging but also help in optimizing energy use and reducing peak grid loads by storing excess energy for later use.

Aligned with Chargezone's ethos of user experience and sustainability, this partnership will accelerate the rollout of sustainable, energy-efficient charging stations across major cities and highways in India, ensuring that EV owners have convenient, reliable access to charging facilities, while also making a significant contribution toward the country's renewable energy goals.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Anshuman Divyanshu, CEO, EVSE, Exicom, remarked, "Our intent is to meaningfully contribute to India's growing emphasis on sustainable EV charging solutions. This collaboration with ChargeZone will help us launch reliable and high-power charging solutions including advanced battery and renewables integrated solutions that will contribute to establishing a greener mobility for tomorrow."

Mr. Kartikey Haryani, CEO of ChargeZone, revealed his vision for the collaboration, saying, "The partnership will enable us to scale sustainable EV charging infrastructure across India. We believe that accessibility, community empowerment, and sustainable practices are critical enablers of driving EV adoption in India, and we hope to contribute to this paradigm shift towards sustainability with Exicom's advanced solutions and our extensive network."

About Exicom:

Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturer, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spearheading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Europe and over 1,50,000 chargers installed worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

About ChargeZone:

ChargeZone is India's fastest growing company to have a fully integrated technology, powered by software systems with hardware and renewable energy capabilities. The brand has made a leap in its ecosystem and thereby created a playbook of Fleet Electrification (B2B) and Inter-City Retail EV Charging (B2C). Through a focus on accessibility, community empowerment, and sustainable practices, ChargeZone dedicates itself to creating a cleaner, greener future for everyone. ChargeZone has rolled out a network of more than 1500 charging stations with 2700+ charge points.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600729/Exicom_Logo.jpg