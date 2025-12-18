Exicom launches an integrated EV charging rollout solution to help CPOs and EV manufacturers scale their charging networks

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (BSE: 544133) (NSE: EXICOM), one of India's leading EV charging and critical power solutions manufacturers, today announced the launch of Exicom One, a turnkey solution that reimagines how businesses build and operate EV charging infrastructure. From site surveys and electrical setup to software, operations, and maintenance, Exicom One takes complete ownership of the rollout, bringing hardware, software, and managed services under one intelligent, end-to-end solution.

As India's EV adoption accelerates, leading Charge Point Operators (CPOs) are scaling faster than ever, with ambitions plans to deploy hundreds of thousands of chargers by 2030, including a significant share of high-capacity DC fast chargers. The challenge is no longer about intent but execution, deploying infrastructure reliably, at speed, and at scale. Exicom One bridges that gap by ensuring consistency, efficiency, and peace of mind across every stage of the charging journey.

With years of on-ground experience and one of the most extensive installation footprints in India, Exicom understands that setting up a charging station is not just a hardware exercise. Beyond the equipment, it demands intelligent chargers that can be remotely monitored, diagnosed, and optimised in real time to keep networks running reliably at scale. Overall, it's a complex orchestration of civil work, electrical integration, firmware, software, and operations. Exicom One simplifies this complexity. It brings all of this together for businesses through a single partner who can assess and plan sites, execute turnkey rollouts, and run AI-driven remote management for intelligent charging station operations. The result is faster time to market, lower total cost of ownership, and a seamless experience for both operators and EV drivers.

Exicom recently partnered with a leading EV manufacturer to roll-out end-to-end high-power charging stations through their newly launched CPO network. Set up around key highway corridors and high customer traffic points, the network aims to provide open and easy fast charging to EV owners.

"India's EV story will only move as fast as the infrastructure behind it," said Anant Nahata, Managing Director and CEO, Exicom. "While hardware innovation gets most of the attention, it is execution on the ground that truly defines success. Exicom One is built to remove that friction by bringing every piece of the puzzle together under one accountable partner. It is a smarter, faster way for CPOs and fleets to scale with confidence and focus on what really matters: delivering reliable charging experiences."

Exicom has consistently invested in strengthening India's EV infrastructure ecosystem through technology initiatives like its AI-based predictive maintenance platform (Harmony Connect) and its recent backing for Charger-on-Wheels, a mobile EV charging concept. Exicom One builds on these efforts to provide a future-ready solution, capable of integrating renewable energy systems, ultra-fast charging technologies, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) applications as these technologies evolve.

About Exicom

‍Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturers, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spear heading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Europe and over 1,33,000 chargers sold worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848705/Exicom_Tele_Systems_Logo.jpg