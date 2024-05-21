Exicom launches India's Fastest DC Charger, Engineered to Make EV Charging Experience Effortless

Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers emphasizes user convenience for a delightful charging experience, encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles. These upgraded Harmony chargers boast smaller footprint in the industry making it easy and cheaper to install .

With an efficiency rating exceeding 95% and its modular construction enabling power outputs from 60 kW to 400 kW, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast chargers are suitable for a broad spectrum of EVs.

Autocharge function available for seamless charging experience .

Designed for the challenging Indian environment, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers function effectively in cold, hot temperatures and salt environments. Wide input voltage range make it resilient to grid fluctuations .

Made from premium grade steel, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers guarantee long term durability and a strong ROI for Charge Point Operators, OEMs, and Dealerships .

Featuring an advanced AI-driven remote management system, this innovation enables predictive maintenance, remote fault diagnostics significantly enhancing uptime for Charge Point Operators (CPOs) .

NEW DELHI and GURUGRAM, India, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exicom, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and Critical Power solutions in India, today announced the launch of India's fastest DC Chargers up to 400kW. The newly launched Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers are bundled with a range of advanced features including an advanced AI-driven remote management system, high operational efficiency, integrated ambient lighting, and many features focusing on improving customer charging experience which is often overlooked and is the biggest concern for first time users. Harmony g1.5 is available in three frame sizes, and its modular construction offers power outputs from 60 kW to 400 kW.

The Future of EV Charging Is Here !

Exicom introduces its upgraded line of DC chargers with a focus on user-centric design and functionality, emphasizing an enhanced user experience. Cable management system makes it easier to handle heavy charging guns while integrated ambient lighting helps to light up dark places and show status from a greater distance. Harmony g1.5 chargers are designed in compliance with PAS standards, allowing physically disabled individuals to easily use and operate the chargers.

As previous generation, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers are also specifically designed for India's tough climate and electrical conditions, which makes it resilient to hot, cold temperatures and commonly occurring grid fluctuations.

Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers' efficiency, surpassing 95% and power levels to power wide range of vehicles from lightweight cars to heavy-duty buses, underscores its versatility. Featuring an advanced AI-driven Remote Management System (RMS), this innovation enables predictive maintenance, significantly enhancing uptime for Charge Point Operators (CPOs) resulting in enhanced reliability for end users. Additionally, Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Charger includes variants designed specifically for destination charging, catering to diverse environments such as malls, city infrastructure, and office complexes.

Made from premium quality steel, Exicom's Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers guarantee durability for charger owners. The charger also comes with credit card payment terminal for international markets.

Looking forward to this launch, Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom, stated, "Our commitment to building exceptional products and driving tech innovation stems from our dedication to solving real customer problems. As we continue to offer these innovations in India and drive our international expansion, our primary focus remains on creating a seamless, frictionless experience for users and infrastructure owners alike. This forward-thinking approach ensures that we not only address the core needs of all vehicle categories but also pave the way for a greener transportation ecosystem. With over 4500 DC chargers successfully installed, we're bridging the demand-supply gap and empowering EV drivers to confidently embrace electric mobility."

Amidst the EV surge, the preference for DC Fast Chargers over AC Chargers is rapidly growing. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global DC fast charging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6% between 2020 and 2025. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), government initiatives to promote EV charging infrastructure, and advancements in fast charging technology.

Exicom is committed to supporting the growth of the EV ecosystem across India and beyond. The company is expanding its reach into Southeast Asian countries (Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia) and Europe. The newly launched Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers are a right fit for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), who require DC fast chargers for installation at dealerships and service stations, as well as for Charge Point Operators (CPOs), who manage public charging networks.

About Exicom:

Exicom, a leading name in critical power solutions and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is spearheading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure.

As a key player in India's dynamic EV charging industry, Exicom designs and deploys innovative EV charging solutions tailored for diverse environments such as homes, workplaces, and public spaces. Renowned for their durability and reliability, Exicom's chargers excel in varying environmental conditions, supporting the widespread adoption of clean transportation. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and over 70,000 chargers installed, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

